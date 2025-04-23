Porcine DNA In Jelly, Marshmallow Products Tested By Indonesian Halal Body, Jakim Conducting Local Checks
Jakim made no mention of the names of these products, but fret not, we list them here for your reference.
It was all over the news yesterday that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) instructed importers to recall nine food products from the market.
Jakim’s statement was based on an announcement made by the Indonesian authority on halal, Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Produk Halal (BPJPH).
Let’s dive into the original announcement in order to get a clear picture of what’s happening.
The Indonesian body had conducted market sampling together with the country’s food and drugs authority, Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM).
They discovered porcine DNA in 11 batches of 9 products.
Of the 9, 7 are holders of Indonesia’s halal certificate, while 2 have no halal certification.
Despite issuing a statement for Malaysians, Jakim made no mention of the names of the products.
So we go back to the Indonesian statement.
7 products with halal certification issued by BPJPH now being recalled from the Indonesian market:
1 – Corniche Fluffy Jelly, origin country: the Philippines.
Batch No: 09052212 S2
Batch No: 08192251 S1
2 – Corniche Apple Teddy Marshmallow, origin country: the Philippines.
Batch No: 02122212 B1
3 – ChompChomp Car Mallow, origin country: China
Batch No: 151223 B
4 – ChompChomp Flower Mallow, origin country: China
Batch No: 101023 B
5 – ChompChomp Mini Marshmallow, origin country: China
Batch No: N0231123 A
6 – Hakiki Gelatin, produced by: PT Hakiki Donarta, Indonesia
Batch No: HG1252201.230801
Batch No: HF2502403.240801
7 – Larbee TYL Vanilla Marshmallow Filling, origin country: China
Batch No: CVT 2024 – 13 A
Two products of which its market samples were found to contain porcine DNA but are not halal certificate holders. However, they are holders of the BPOM approval to distribute:
8 – AAA Marshmallow Rasa Jeruk (pickle-flavoured marshmallows??), origin country: China
Batch No: 268
9 – Sweetime Chocolate-Flavoured Marshmallow, origin country: China
Batch No: MRS24-101223
Coming back to Malaysia, Jakim informed that they are conducting checks with state Islamic councils and departments to see if these products are available in the Malaysian market.
Jakim has also instructed the importers concerned to recall these products immediately from the Malaysian market.
