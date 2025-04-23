No Love For KKM’s Raya Open House Featuring Top Singers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Health’s (KKM) seemingly grand Hari Raya celebration yesterday did not sit well with many.

Through a Facebook post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad shared several photos of the event but what he got in return was a slew of criticism, ranging from “tone deaf” to sarcastic remarks like “next year invite BlackPink”.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was seen attending the event, while celebrities like Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza graced the stage to perform some of her greatest hits. Also invited to sing was Datuk Jamal Abdillah.

Netizens criticized the event, calling it tone deaf

Many took to social media to criticize the ministry, accusing it of not having its priorities straight and sidelining their staff, just to throw a big Hari Raya party in their ivory tower attended only by high-ranking officials, top management, and famous celebrities.

Some Facebook users who left comments on Dr Dzulkefly’s post raised concerns over alleged allowance cuts, delayed overtime payments, and annual salary increments that never materialised, all while labeling the event as tone deaf towards staff who were overworked and underpaid.

“The welfare of employees are not taken care of. We work until we’re half dead. But you can enjoy while wasting money where it’s not supposed to be spent. All of you will answer for your cruelty. Better just delete this post,” one Facebook user commented.

Hartal Doktor Kontrak, a social activism group for contract doctors, also voiced out against the KKM Hari Raya celebration event.

Posting a rather sarcastic remark on its Facebook page, the group called out the health ministry’s inconsiderate Aidilfitri party, while highlighting the alleged on-call and overtime wage cuts, rejected claims, and lack of allocations for supplies.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.