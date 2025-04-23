KTMB Welcomes Thoughtful Feedback But Insists Name Change Unnecessary

Railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) recently dismissed a proposal to “modernise” its brand name.

According to news daily Malay Mail, KTMB said its name carries historical significance and is central to the company’s corporate identity, although it is not used as the main consumer brand.

“KTMB, established in 1885, has a rich history that is integral to Malaysia’s development. Its name, Keretapi Tanah Melayu, reflects this legacy. However, as Malaysia has evolved, so has KTMB,” the company said in a statement.

The response came after a former journalist suggested the name change, highlighting that “keretapi” refers to archaic trains and also that Malaysia is no longer called “Tanah Melayu”.

Valid arguments, but as KTMB highlighted, despite its name, the company has made progress alongside Malaysia.

The rail operator said it has improved its services over the years to embrace modernisation, such as introducing the Electric Train Service (ETS) and enhancing the KTM Komuter network as well as KTM Intercity.

KTMB noted that it uses distinct service brands to connect with different audiences, such as the ETS for high-speed intercity travel, KTM Komuter for urban daily transit, and KTM Intercity for long-distance regional routes.

The company described the name change suggestion as thoughtful public feedback and said it welcomed the opportunity to clarify any public misconceptions, adding that the corporate name preserves the company’s heritage, while branding for specific services is designed to meet current market needs.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu: connecting Malaysia and beyond

KTMB is Malaysia’s main railway operator and has been a part of the country’s transport story for over a century.

It all began in 1885, when the first railway line was launched between Taiping and Port Weld (now Kuala Sepetang), mainly to transport tin from mines to the port. As railways expanded across the Malay Peninsula, the Federated Malay States Railways (FMSR) was formed in 1891 to streamline the network under one system.

After Malaysia gained independence, the railway underwent a few changes. In 1948, it became the Malayan Railway Administration, and by 1962, it was officially renamed Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM), embracing a more local identity.

To modernize its operations, KTM was corporatized in 1992 and became Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), a government-owned company. Since then, it has introduced several key services like the KTM Komuter in 1995 (Malaysia’s first commuter train service), and upgraded its infrastructure with electrified double tracks to support faster and more frequent trains.

Today, KTMB runs a variety of services, including ETS (Electric Train Service) for intercity travel, KTM Komuter for daily commuters, and cargo services. It even connects Malaysia to neighboring countries like Thailand and Singapore.

