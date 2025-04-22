[Watch] Men Arrested For Showing Fake Proof Of Payment For Restaurant Meals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local restaurant owner was recently cheated off RM348.10 by two diners at Section 13, Shah Alam.

The suspects were caught on CCTV tricking the shop owner by claiming they have paid for their meals.

On 20 April, the two suspects brought along three more people to dine and ate meals totalling up to RM304.50. They allegedly showed a fake proof of payment before leaving the premises.

The shop owner soon realized the money wasn’t transferred and that the suspects showed a fake proof of payment.

The owner claimed the two suspects previously did the same thing and did not pay RM43.60. Due to the mens’ actions, the restaurant suffered total losses amounting to RM348.10.

hi warga X,boleh bantu RT untuk mencari keluarga ini. Cctv ni sangat jelas. senang je makan taknak bayar.



2 hari berturut makan/bayar guna resit transfer palsu.

hari pertama -RM43.60.

hari ke-2 bawa family 5 orang order macam2 sampai RM304.50



📍Lokasi: Seksyen 13, Shah Alam pic.twitter.com/5OLMn9SMif — 🌟E.R 🇲🇾 (@Erplate_Runner) April 20, 2025

Shah Alam police confirmed receiving a report on 14 April about the incident around 10.18pm while the suspects were still dining in the restaurant.

The suspects were apprehended on 21 April at 2.50am and will be remanded for four days until 24 April. Investigations revealed that the 34-year-old suspect has three past criminal records while the 35-year-old has several criminal records as well.

The case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment for a minimum of a year and a maximum of ten years, a fine, and whipping upon conviction.

POLIS REMAN 2 LELAKI MAKAN TAK BAYAR



Polis menahan 2 lelaki di Shah Alam awal pagi Isnin kerana disyaki menipu seorang peniaga restoran dgn menunjukkan resit pembayaran palsu selepas makan lebih RM300.



Menurut OCPD Shah Alam, kedua² saspek kini direman selama 4 hari. pic.twitter.com/QXPmqZdW7k — Hariz Mohd (@HarizMohdWrites) April 21, 2025

