TRP
Now Reading
[Watch] Men Arrested For Showing Fake Proof Of Payment For Restaurant Meals
TRP
TRP

[Watch] Men Arrested For Showing Fake Proof Of Payment For Restaurant Meals

The two suspects returned to the Shah Alam restaurant twice and showed fake proof of payment when it was time to pay.

by
April 22, 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local restaurant owner was recently cheated off RM348.10 by two diners at Section 13, Shah Alam.

The suspects were caught on CCTV tricking the shop owner by claiming they have paid for their meals.

On 20 April, the two suspects brought along three more people to dine and ate meals totalling up to RM304.50. They allegedly showed a fake proof of payment before leaving the premises.

The shop owner soon realized the money wasn’t transferred and that the suspects showed a fake proof of payment.

The owner claimed the two suspects previously did the same thing and did not pay RM43.60. Due to the mens’ actions, the restaurant suffered total losses amounting to RM348.10.

Shah Alam police confirmed receiving a report on 14 April about the incident around 10.18pm while the suspects were still dining in the restaurant.

The suspects were apprehended on 21 April at 2.50am and will be remanded for four days until 24 April. Investigations revealed that the 34-year-old suspect has three past criminal records while the 35-year-old has several criminal records as well.

The case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment for a minimum of a year and a maximum of ten years, a fine, and whipping upon conviction.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd