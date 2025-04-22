Shah Alam Residents Angry At Selangor MB Over Slow Response On Flood Issue

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A flash flood which hit parts of Selangor on the morning of 11 April left many residents of Shah Alam and Klang displaced and evacuated to temporary relief shelters (PPS).

Homes and private properties in the area also sustained heavy water damage, which only added to the stress of dealing with the flood aftermath.

Residents and homeowners in the affected district have been pressuring the government to address the flooding issues since last week, with the first being a threat of protest if no action is taken.

Taman Sri Muda residents urge the state government to “turun padang”

A scene from the major flood that hit Selangor in 2021. Image: Hari Anggara, Malay Mail

The residents of Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, urged the Selangor state government to resolve the flood issue that frequently hits the area ever since the major flood event in 2021.

According to a report by Kosmo!, Taman Sri Muda neighbourhood representative K. Umagandhan said every resident in the area are at a loss when the problem is not fixed to the point they have to bear the cost of personal properties that get damaged by floodwater.

Umagandhan also said all the residents called for Selangor chief minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to “come to the scene” and explain to them what the solution to the flood issue will be.

The Taman Sri Muda representative claimed that two flood pump stations in the area stopped working after losing power when electricity was cut, allegedly from the heavy downpour, which resulted in the flash floods on 11 April.

Residents submit memorandum to Selangor MB

A group of residents from Taman Sri Muda travelled 150km from Shah Alam to Kampung Coldstream in Bidor, Perak, last Sunday (20 April) to serve a memorandum to the Selangor chief minister, demanding immediate and permanent solutions to recurring floods, New Straits Times reported.

Image: The Thrifty Traveller

However, they were disappointed when they were only able to hand the memorandum to an aide of Amirudin.

The memorandum was handed over by Umagandhan to Mohammad Firdaus Shir Mohd, who is the special officer to the political secretary of the Selangor Menteri Besar, at the roadside near the entrance to Kampung Coldstream.

Amirudin was in Ayer Kuning for the Perak by-election campaign, at the time.

Amirudin fast-tracks flood mitigation works after being bombarded with complaints

On 20 April, Amirudin issued a media statement acknowledging the gravity of the flood situation after seeing it with his own eyes.

He also noted that he has been receiving direct complaints regarding the frequent floods and has taken action to fast-track flood mitigation works.

Amirudin stated that he had directed Selangor Infrastructure Exco Datuk Izham Hashim to overcome all the issues that are causing the flood mitigation construction process – be it at the local, state, or federal level – to be delayed.

However, some social media users are not confident with his statement, and still demanded the chief minister to have face-to-face discussions with residents regarding the government’s ineffectiveness in dealing with the flood situation.

Through a recent Tweet, user Joe Lee challenged the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department and the Klang Royal City Council to have a discussion with South Klang residents in person, to explain their lack of urgency in the situation.

Mesyuarat bersama pihak2 sama yang berkali2 tidak endahkan rungutan kami, Datuk Seri @AmirudinShari.



You have seen yourself the ineffectiveness of @jps_selangor dan @mbdklang.



Saya CABAR kedua pihak ini buat sesi terbuka bersama penduduk Klang Selatan! Kalau berani nak berikan… https://t.co/n1zpSwk5RS — ᴊᴏᴇ ʟᴇᴇ (@iamjoelee) April 20, 2025

Joe Lee, a resident of Taman Melawis in Klang, shared photos and videos of his home which was also hit by floods, as well as the surrounding areas in the neighbourhood.

From the photos, it’s apparent how bad the flooding is, with floodwater covering the entire floor and debris from outside floating everywhere.

Cantik tak umah aku.



Ni yang aku berhutang nak renovate rumah leak air masuk rumah.



Hampir semua rumah masuk air kat taman aku., @AmirudinShari .



Last mu turun sama je keadaan. Kalau tak ikhtiar sendiri, walaupun berbelas juta duit Rakyat dijarah, masih haram Ada beza. pic.twitter.com/cFvoA2Nk3K — ᴊᴏᴇ ʟᴇᴇ (@iamjoelee) April 15, 2025

Aunties from Taman Sri Muda call for Sultan Selangor

In a recent TikTok video, two Taman Sri Muda flood victims have said that the only way the flood situation will be solved quickly, is if the Sultan of Selangor gets involved.

“If someone can present him with a petition, then something can be done,” one of the ladies said.

Both of them noted that they are seeking genuine help from the government, and not only because it might help candidates in the next elections.

