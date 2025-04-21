Singapore Company Says Sorry For Jalur Gemilang Error, Recognises Flag’s Significance For Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Singapore Lactation Bakes (SLB) recently had its booth swiftly taken down at the TCE Baby Expo in Mid Valley over the weekend after its backdrop featured Malaysia’s Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon.

TCE Baby Expo’s organisers apologised and acted swiftly to shut down the booth. In their statement, they promised to carry out an internal investigation and stricter content review processes.

SLB had also issued a public apology expressing their deepest regret and admitted their serious oversight in their introductory launch video.

SLB said they recognised the profound significance of the national flag as a symbol of Malaysia’s identity, heritage, and unity.

The company added that they never intended to cause offence or disrespect in any way. They take full responsibility and have removed the video, adding they were grateful for those who brought the error to their attention and would continue learning from their mistakes.

Admittedly, the timing of the incident was terrible because it occurred a few days after two Chinese local dailies, Sin Chew Daily and Kwong Wah Yit Poh, made similar blunders and drew ire from people, especially the Muslim community since the crescent moon symbolised the religion.

While some claimed the mistakes were meant to provoke, a netizen said the incident showed the alleged over reliance on AI in the design and creative process still needs a human at the end of the process to review the whole product.

This led to many questioning why no one did a double check before releasing the product and how the person responsible missed such a glaring mistake.

Absolutely fucked up times to be living in when it's clear as day that the problem is AI, the shit that the government and capitalists are shoving in our face as "necessary", but instead of the obvious problem the ethnofascists are talking about plots involving communists https://t.co/ZmTlDTRSrP — auntymarx (@auntymarx) April 19, 2025

No, being a racist is what fuels it — auntymarx (@auntymarx) April 19, 2025

Repeat after me, the problem isn't AI. The problem is the average Malaysian idiot not checking the output of tools and not being able to discern mistakes.



Add in the corollary that the average Malaysian idiot was lazy af to use AI instead of drawing the flag himself, and you've… — Dinesh Nair (@alphaque) April 19, 2025

eh hello, lucky enough la got AI to blame. but even if it's AI mistake, no one ever bothered to do some checking first ke? why, cuz even the brain is using AI issit? also, calling out stupid mistake ≠ racist ok. stop playing the racist card — wiwiwi (@cobxlt60) April 20, 2025

A mature society will look at the Sin Chew flag controversy and start discuss the issue of AI ethics and its role in journalism. But of course it seems like the focus is on blind nationalism on top of internalized racism. — Nabil Ersyad (@NabilErsyad) April 19, 2025

