FedEx Just Made Shipping From Malaysia To The US Way Faster

So, FedEx recently launched its first direct flight from Singapore to Anchorage, Alaska, marking a major upgrade in connectivity between Southeast Asia and the United States.

With this new route, FedEx becomes the sole logistics provider offering a non-stop connection from Singapore to the continental US, giving businesses in Malaysia a major advantage.

Here’s what it means for us: Shipments picked up in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand on a Saturday can now arrive in the US by Monday — a full day earlier than before.

The flight, operated six times a week by a dedicated Boeing 777 freighter, departs from FedEx’s South Pacific Regional Hub at Changi Airport.

For Malaysia, shipments are consolidated in Penang and KL before being transported to Singapore for the direct flight.

And to support the return flow of goods, FedEx has also introduced a direct flight back from Anchorage to Singapore once a week, with plans to ramp up to five weekly flights.

The move is expected to benefit key sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, the tech industry, and more.

Kawal Preet, FedEx Asia Pacific, Casey Mace, Chargé d’Affaires, US Embassy Singapore, Koh Ming Sue, Executive Vice President, Engineering & Development, Changi Airport Group.

“With this new service, FedEx reaffirms its dedication to supporting Malaysian businesses in their pursuit of global success,” said Tien Long Woon, Managing Director of FedEx Malaysia.

By providing a more reliable link to the US, we are empowering businesses in key hubs like Kuala Lumpur and Penang to navigate the complexities of international trade with confidence. As Southeast Asia’s trade landscape evolves, FedEx remains committed to delivering innovative logistics solutions. FedEx Malaysia Managing Director Tien Long Woon.

