Trouble Brewing: Pos Malaysia CEO’s Reply Over Uniform Gets Torn To Shreds

A simple question about the state of their uniform has landed Malaysia’s national mail carrier Pos Malaysia in hot water with Malaysians on social media. The employee, a postman, was simply asking his employer for a new uniform, as the one he owns has gone through some severe wear and tear.

However, the response he received was not what he or many others would expect from their boss.

At least, that’s how it appears from a screenshot that has been making its rounds on X (formerly Twitter) recently.

On 18 April, X user @evvok posted a screen capture of what appears to be a conversation within an internal application for Pos Malaysia staff. Think of it as the company’s private social media platform.

The employee posted a picture of what seems to be his uniform in the app, which is visibly torn at the seams. In the same post, he asked about getting a new uniform, noting that customers have commented on the sorry state of his current uniform.

In a second screenshot, Pos Malaysia’s group chief executive officer Charles Brewer himself replied to the question, saying: “Count yourself lucky that you don’t work for one of the foreign carriers who don’t provide uniform at all”.

The employee responded to Brewer’s comment saying it’s not him who asked about the uniform, but rather a customer who commented it. He also asked if it was wrong to ask in Kyzence (the alleged internal app for Pos Malaysia employees).

Many X users expressed their anger in the comments section, saying Brewer’s remark was arrogant and uncalled for. Some even accused him of cyberbullying his own employee.

A few other users highlighted the fact that postal riders represent the company in their uniforms, and are flabbergasted at Brewer’s rather condescending response.

Pos Malaysia issues statement, Brewer apologises

Pos Malaysia has since published a statement on their official Facebook account to address the issue.

In the statement, the postal service said immediate action was taken to engage directly with the employee, and the matter has been resolved.

Additionally, Brewer conveyed his apologies to the staff involved and also extended apologies to anyone else who might have been affected or offended by his comment.

“He acknowledges that he should have responded with greater empathy and commits to continuing to foster a respectful and supportive environment for all Pos Wiras,” it said.

Pos Malaysia also mentioned they will improve their internal processes to ensure that uniform replacements are done more efficiently to support their riders in their work.

