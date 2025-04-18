Malaysians Tell US TV Host His Mother Is Green After “No Money” Remark

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American right-wing commentator and television host Bill O’Reilly recently made a mocking remark about Chinese president Xi Jinping’s recent Southeast Asia visit.

Directing his comment directly to Xi, O’Reilly said Malaysia, Cambodia, and Vietnam won’t be buying anything from China because according to him, the three SEA nations “don’t have any money”.

This ignorant statement sparked merciless criticism from Malaysians who caught wind of a video clip which circulated on social media.

Within hours of the video going viral, O’reilly’s instagram posts were flooded with angry remarks from Malaysians who not only corrected him about the wealth and economic status of the country, but also threw insults towards his male-pattern baldness and his mother who apparently is green in colour.

Many also highlighted America’s gargantuan debt to China, as well as the poor status of the United States’ healthcare system, gun policies, and homeless population.

The merciless onslaught continued on O’Reilly’s newer Instagram posts as well, with Malaysians showing no signs of slowing down or stopping in the near future.

Even neighbours from Indonesia stepped in to show support against the American host’s grossly uninformed statement.

Malaysians have been shopping directly from China for years. A quick look at data from online shopping platforms like Taobao and Ali Express proves this.

Economy-wise, Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew from 3.6 percent in 2023 to 5.1 percent in 2024. For those who are unsure, GDP is a monetary measure of the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country’s borders and is widely used as an indicator to assess a country’s economic performance and growth.

Perhaps if O’reilly did a few simple Google searches before he took the stage, he would have made a more intelligent quip about Malaysia and its neighbours, and avoid the wrath of the Bawang Army.

"The Malays don't have any money".



Omputeh bau tanah ni pandang hina Malaysia, Vietnam dan Cambodia.



Ko mampos je lah, bodoh.



I haven't detested Americans this much with the way they look down on us Southeast Asians. pic.twitter.com/wgjqJ2CVgZ — ᴊᴏᴇ ʟᴇᴇ (@iamjoelee) April 16, 2025

