Kwong Wah Yit Poh’s Jalur Gemilang Blunder – Digital Billboard Mistake Or Newspaper Error?

After Sin Chew Daily got into trouble for publishing the image of the Malaysian flag, the Jalur Gemilang, without the crescent moon, it’s another Chinese Daily Kwong Wah Yit Poh’s turn to make the blunder.

Kwong Wah Yit Poh also published a similar image without the moon and a 13-pointed star, instead of 14, on its Facebook page. The Chinese daily has been called up by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for an explanation.

An investigation will be carried out under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, specifically Section 233.

According to Twitter user YB Train Hugger tyh24882 (@YickHan), the image published by Kwong Wah Yit Poh was clearly a picture of the large billboard outside Fahrenheit88. They also pointed out the mall’s logo at the lower section of the advertisement.

From this angle. Definitely from Fahrenheit88. And look at the Kwong Wah photo, got the Fahrenheit88 logo at the lower part of the ads.



I think Fahrenheit88 kena jawab.



cc @saifnasution @bumilangit

Due to this, they believe the shopping mall should be questioned. They pointed out the same smaller billboards of the shops Brands Outlet and Capsule Hotel beside the large billboard, confirming it was indeed the large billboard in Bukit Bintang.

However, the image of the flag in the current billboard showed the correct flag details. Netizens believe the image was rectified after the whole flag issue went viral.

And to the right, Brands Outlet and Capsule Hotel. Matches Fahrenheit88.

Dia tukar kot after the whole mess yang menimpa Sin Chew.

This week’s Jalur Gemilang fiasco, during China President Xi Jinping’s state visit, has angered many people, particularly the Islamic community since the crescent moon symbolises the religion.

Sin Chew Daily had issued a public apology and suspended its chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor for publishing the image on its front page.

