The Case Of The Missing Moon: Another Newspaper’s Malaysian Flag Blunder

If we didn’t know any better, you might think there’s an anti-national conspiracy happening as we speak.

Chinese-language newspaper Kwong Wah Yit Poh was put through the social media woodchipper yesterday (16 April) for publishing an image of the Malaysian flag, minus the crescent moon, on its official Facebook page.

Chalk it up to human error, but producing an image of the Malaysian flag without the very important symbol that represents the country’s official religion, right after another Chinese-language newspaper made the same mistake just a day before, is downright careless.

The news daily even overlooked the yellow star, which is supposed to have 14 points representing the country’s 13 states and federal government.

The Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued a statement yesterday saying it has summoned Kwong Wah Yit Poh for an investigation involving the incomplete Malaysian flag imagery the news daily had uploaded on its official Facebook page.

The case is being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 for improper use of network facilities.

“MCMC views the matter seriously and will give its full cooperation to the home ministry and police in further investigations into the issue if necessary.

“MCMC warns all parties, whether they are media organisations or members of the public, not to upload or spread content that mocks or depicts the Malaysian flag in an incomplete manner.

“Stern action can be taken against any party that violates this regulation. MCMC is committed to ensuring digital media use in Malaysia is proper and respectful of national symbols,” said the commission.

Malaysians angered by the oversight

Social media users expressed their dissatisfaction towards the wrongful depiction of the Jalur Gemilang, accusing the paper of printing it on purpose to stir unrest among both the Malaysian and Muslim communities.

Many also called for the daily’s publishing licence to be revoked, while questioning its approval process.

On 15 April, Sin Chew Daily had printed the Malaysian flag with the crescent moon missing, alongside the flag of China following Chinese president Xi Jinping’s official visit here.

The public speculated that AI technology was used to generate the images, and questioned the paper’s vetting process on visuals, especially one that is geo-politically and nationally sensitive.

Sin Chew Daily apologised for the gaffe on the same day, and immediately amended digital versions of the print.

