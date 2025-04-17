Pickup Truck Driver Wanted By Police After Fleeing Johor Roadblock

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A short viral video showing a white Mitsubishi Triton reversing to avoid being stopped has revealed a larger police chase in Majidee, Johor Bahru, which ended with the driver abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The pickup truck was seen backing up in an effort to get away, as seen in the 14-second video, which caught people’s attention on Tiktok two days ago (15 April).

#johordarultakzim ♬ Butterfly – AmirullahMZ @puanlove1 Langgar lari motor polis trafik. Dan Cuba samun Guna lampu polis dan vest hijau polis… lelaki india 3 orang sudah lari tinggal Kereta.. Malam tadi pukul 9 Majidee corner johor Bharu #🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

The situation started when the driver acted aggressively towards police officers while fleeing from a roadblock at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI).

It happened around 8:50 PM, when two police officers from the BSI station were on duty at the bus lane there.

According to Southern Johor Bahru District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, the 27-year-old suspect initially used an unauthorized lane, resulting in officers from the BSI police station attempting to stop him.

However, the driver decided to flee, leading police on a seven-kilometer chase involving two traffic police motorcycles and five patrol cars.

“The suspect drove dangerously before abandoning the vehicle by the roadside and escaping into nearby bushes,” Raub said in a statement today, as reported by Berita Harian.

An inspection of the abandoned Mitsubishi Triton uncovered a golf club and an 18-centimeter knife inside.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect has a criminal background, with eight prior records involving many different crimes, including drug charges.

The suspect has been classified as a wanted individual, and efforts to locate him are actively ongoing.

