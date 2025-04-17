“Malays Have No Money” – No Love For US Host As He Mocks China’s SEA Trip

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amidst a raging trade war with the United States of America and the Trump administration, People’s Republic of China president Xi Jinping landed in Malaysia on 15 April for a three-day visit, marking his first official visit after 12 years.

Xi is on a South East Asia tour, having visited Cambodia and Vietnam prior to his arrival in Kuala Lumpur.

Over in the US, conservative commentator and television host Bill O’Reilly mocked the Chinese president’s trip.

“Hey president Xi, let me break it to you. Those folks have no money at all, okay. They cannot help you. They’re not going to buy your stuff because they don’t have any money,” he said in a video clip that is now circulating on social media.

“And so, I don’t know why you’re going there because now maybe he’s trying to sneak in Chinese goods under the Vietnamese label but that’s gonna be easily exposed,” O’Reilly added.

Somehow convinced that the US “has money”, a visibly amused O’Reilly appeared genuinely confused about Xi’s visits.

“The Malays aren’t gonna buy your stuff they don’t have any money,” O’Reilly confidently remarked.

READ MORE: Xi Jinping In Malaysia: PMX Gets Applause For Mandarin Attempt, Siti Nurhaliza Dazzles State Banquet Diners

"The Malays don't have any money".



Omputeh bau tanah ni pandang hina Malaysia, Vietnam dan Cambodia.



Ko mampos je lah, bodoh.



I haven't detested Americans this much with the way they look down on us Southeast Asians. pic.twitter.com/wgjqJ2CVgZ — ᴊᴏᴇ ʟᴇᴇ (@iamjoelee) April 16, 2025

Malaysia’s GDP grew 5.1 percent in Q4 2024

Let us break it down for you, O’Reilly.

The “Malays” have no money?

Before we get into the data, a simple observation of trade between Malaysia and China can be made by looking at online shopping platforms.

Malaysians have been buying stuff directly from China for years.

Pick any random Malaysian household and you’ll see a huge number of Made In China products.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) report, Malaysia’s economy stood at a value of RM1.93 trillion in last year’s fourth quarter.

In fact, the country’s GDP rose from 3.6 percent in 2023 to 5.1 in 2024.

Additionally, the gross national income per capita (average income of an individual in a country) increased by 3.6 percent to RM54,894.

READ MORE: [Watch] China’s ‘Beast’ Hits KL Streets: Presidential Tank-Like Limo Leads To Major Road Closures

Image: MATRADE

Trade with China rose in 2025

As of January 2025, trade with China which comprises 17.1 percent of Malaysia’s total trade rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to RM41.43 billion, according to a statement by the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI).

The trade ministry also reported a 9.4 percent growth of imports from China in the same period to RM28.11 billion. Compared to December 2024, Chinese imports expanded by 2.7 percent.

As mentioned earlier, on the e-commerce side of things, Malaysians purchase a significant number of things from China through online platforms. In fact, in 2022, China accounted for 61 percent of Malaysia’s cross-border e-commerce transactions, making it a leading source country by a substantial margin.

Why will Malaysians continue shopping from China?

Image: SEO China Agency

The answer is most likely yes, due to various factors.

Malaysians buy a large volume of products from China through online platforms, with Chinese e-commerce giants like Taobao and AliExpress being especially popular due to their wide selection and competitive prices.

The growth of mobile commerce, localized payment options, and improved logistics have made shopping on these platforms more convenient. Additionally, cultural ties, especially around festive periods like Chinese New Year, drive demand for Chinese-made goods.

So, coming back to O’Reilly’s statement about Malaysia not having money, based on data provided from the trade ministry and DOSM, yes we do have money.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.