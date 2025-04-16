Canadian YouTuber Goes Shopping In Low Yat, Store Overcharges Him For An Adapter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Canadian YouTuber Linus Sebastian is well known in tech circles around the world for his channel Linus Tech Tips, which produces entertaining and informative content revolving around computer technology as well as other consumer devices.

Around 17 and 18 March, social media was abuzz with photos of the tech content creator making an appearance at Kuala Lumpur’s famous digital mall, Plaza Low Yat.

Many of the mall’s tenants were posting photos with Sebastian, not to mention fans who just randomly spotted him walking around the mall too. At the time, many were wondering what the purpose of his visit was.

Their questions were answered when Linus Tech Tips posted a video on YouTube yesterday (15 April).

Sebastian was on vacation in Malaysia

The video starts off with Sebastian explaining that he was here on holiday, and realised that his hotel was actually not too far from Plaza Low Yat.

“So I’m here in Malaysia on vacation, and little did I realise, I’m staying a mere ten-minute walk away from the famous Plaza Low Yat tech mall,” he said.

Image: Youtube | Linus Tech Tips

Sebastian thought he wouldn’t have to visit the mall as he came prepared with everything he needed to chill and play video games. So, he whips out his Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming device, a pair of XBOX controllers, and a Monoprice docking station to set up his hotel room gamer cave.

Little did he realise, the hotel’s TV did not come with a HDMI cable to connect his ROG Ally to, so guess where he had to go to find one?

That’s right, Plaza Low Yat.

Six stories of tech goodness

Sebastian’s first words as he entered the mall were “It’s glorious”, which we won’t argue with.

Plaza Low Yat has six floors of all the tech you could be looking for. Everything from video game consoles right down to a tiny little screw that needs replacing on your gaming PC casing, one of the stores in there will most likely have it.

Sebastian gave viewers a quick rundown of what the mall has to offer, such as cameras, laptops, drones, phones, and microphones.

Image: Youtube | Linus Tech Tips

He also highlights how overwhelming the mall can be, as there are so many shops that either specialise in certain products, or have a combination of different stuff.

“The only challenge is finding the right shop for what you’re looking for. While there are many shops to choose from, most of them are pretty small and have obvious specialties,” he said, pointing to a shop that sells only PCs and phones.

Finding the right shop, and the right prices

In his quest to find a micro HDMI adapter, Sebastian turned to a camera store called Trillion Camera Sdn Bhd. He noted that “prosumer” devices – equipment that bridge the gap between consumer and professional-grade technologies – are one of the only modern devices that still use a micro HDMI port.

He found the exact cable he was looking for but alas, the shop was going to charge him RM175 for the micro HDMI to HDMI adapter, which put Sebastian off from buying it at that store.

Image: Youtube | Linus Tech Tips

“I don’t know whether that’s a convenience tax or a foreigner tax, but either way, I’m not paying that,” he said.

Some even poked fun in the comments section, saying the store will be (in)famously known as the business that tried to pull a fast one on Linus Sebastian of Linus tech Tips.

As Sebastian hopped from one store to another in search of the adapter (at a reasonable price), he noted how so many of the shops focus on carrying just one brand but are neighbours with other stores that offer the exact same brand.

Towards the end of the video, he finally found two items he was looking for in a store called Sri Computers Sdn Bhd, where he was greeted by friendly staff and much better prices. The third and last item he sought was found at a store as he was on the way out of the mall.

Image: Youtube | Linus Tech Tips

Sebastian summed up his shopping experience in Plaza Low Yat with mostly positive comments.

“Between the incredible variety of stores, the mostly fairly reasonable pricing, not to mention the incredibly friendly people including shopkeepers who were quick to send me to one of their competitors if they thought they might have what I needed, I must say this place is a must-see if you’re a tech enthusiast and find yourself anywhere near Kuala Lumpur,” he said before a segue into a sponsored ad closed the end of the video.

