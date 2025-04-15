Najib Pays Last Respects To Former Mentor, Tun Abdullah, With Police Escort

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a rare and heavily watched moment, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was granted temporary leave from Kajang Prison to attend the funeral of his predecessor, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, died yesterday evening at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.

Dressed in a dark suit and flanked by a discreet security detail, Najib’s arrival drew attention as he joined other dignitaries to pay respects to the late statesman.

Najib, who was attending his trial on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was given permission to pay his last respects at the Dewan Solat of Masjid Negara this morning.

Najib, who served as Abdullah’s deputy before taking over the premiership in 2009, appeared visibly solemn.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Najib had remarked that he was saddened by Abdullah’s passing.

“Pak Lah was a friend, a mentor, a respected leader,” he said.

“On a personal level, Pak Lah was very close to our family. He was like an elder brother and a loyal companion through both hardship and ease. He was always willing to guide, advise, and show the way.

“In politics and administration, Pak Lah was a man of integrity. His leadership was not only grounded in accountability but also in the pursuit of excellence.

“It was the spirit and principles he upheld that, among other things, inspired the foundation of the 1Malaysia concept – People First, Performance Now.

“Pak Lah will always be remembered for his contributions to religion, race, and the nation. A truly noble soul,” Najib said.

His presence sparked mixed reactions online, with some Malaysians questioning the optics of a convicted leader being seen at a high-profile event.

Ehhh…mcm mana plak banduan penjara boleh keluar suka hati!!! Kalau mcm ni, banduan penjara lain pun nak ziarah kalau ada keluarga yang meninggal — Khairul Oyen (@Mamamia78531321) April 15, 2025

Only in Malaysia.

A convicted prisoner is allowed to attend a funeral.

Whilst many prisoners lose their own family whilst serving time are not allowed such freedom.

So what if the power is convicted in Malaysia? — Chrystian 郑定峰 ❤️🤍💛💙 🇲🇾 (@ChrystianVII) April 15, 2025

Others, however, viewed it as a humanising moment – a pause in political judgment to honour a man who led the nation with quiet dignity.

Abdullah, Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, will be laid to rest with full state honours at the National Heroes’ Mausoleum in Majid Negara.

Known for championing civil service reform and promoting a more moderate interpretation of Islam through his “Islam Hadhari” vision, his legacy remains one of calm, compromise, and contemplation – a stark contrast to the tumultuous political climate that followed.

Meanwhile, a wave of dignitaries, political leaders, and public figures also came to bid their final farewell to a man remembered for his soft-spoken leadership and moderate approach to governance.

Among those spotted paying their last respects were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, Malaysia’s Ipoh-born internationally acclaimed Oscar-winning actress.

Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tiba di Masjid Negara bagi memberikan penghormatan terakhir kepada jenazah Allahyarham Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. pic.twitter.com/Gz7Ie2hyGc — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) April 15, 2025

Aktres terkenal, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh hadir sekitar jam 11.15 pagi tadi untuk memberikan penghormatan terakhir kepada Allahyarham Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi di Dewan Solat Utama, Masjid Negara. pic.twitter.com/RC1crn3vy1 — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) April 15, 2025

Adding to the significance of the moment was the presence of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who arrived as a gesture of regional solidarity and respect for the late statesman’s contributions to Malaysia-Singapore relations.

Former Singapore mininister Lee Hsien Loong, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his families, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Datuk Seri Shapie Apdal among notable figures paying their respects today#TMRNews pic.twitter.com/6L1kN1onay — The Malaysian Reserve (@TMReserve) April 15, 2025

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also came to offer his condolences, a moment heavy with history given their political relationship over the years.

Tun Abdullah pemimpin berjiwa besar, utamakan negara: Tun Dr Mahathir https://t.co/3KFtBfJ6oY pic.twitter.com/69iPCstJLw — Utusan Borneo (@utusanborneo) April 15, 2025

Despite past political tensions, his presence was a powerful reminder of the unity that death often calls for.

The ceremony was solemn yet dignified, with prayers echoing across the hall as Malaysians from all walks of life remembered the man affectionately known as “Pak Lah”.

