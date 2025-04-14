Poesy Liang Vs Aeon: Supporters Show Solidarity For Local Painter Outside KL Court

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The art community in Malaysia is a tight-knit family from all sorts of backgrounds. However diverse their lives and their works are, they come together when their way of life and rights are threatened.

At the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex this morning (14 April), local contemporary artist Poesy Liang was present at the Commerce High Court (Intellectual Property) to begin locking horns with a Aeon Co and Aeon Big in matters involving her artwork, and an agreement they had.

A number of artists and other supporters also showed up at the court room in solidarity. Among them was Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic, who is well known for his street art installations in Penang (Boy on Motorcycle, and Boy on Bicycle).

Another supporter present was wildlife conservation artist Christine Das, who prominently features nature in her work and uses art as a voice to create awareness, as well as raise funds towards conservation efforts whenever possible.

Poesy speaking to Zacharevic and a supporter just outside the court room after the session was adjourned. Image: TRP

Supporters gathered at the court in solidarity for Poesy. Image: TRP

Poesy, talking to Zacharevic, whose work has been exploited, affecting the art community in a largely negative way. Image: TRP

The artist with nine lives

Poesy is a multidisciplinary artist who does it all: painting, sculpting, poetry, music, fashion design, filmmaking – you name it. Behind her art is a life story that’s as compelling as the work itself.

She trained in traditional Chinese art – think ink landscapes, calligraphy, watercolors, and even stone seal carving. That mix of heritage and discipline laid the foundation for her unique style later on.

Her first painting got exhibited when she was just nine, hanging up alongside adult artists. Image: poesyliang.com

When she was 14, she landed a Levi’s 501 TV commercial that kicked off a 14-year career in television, and It wasn’t just about being on-screen – it helped pay for her studies in architecture.

However, life threw her some brutal curveballs. At 17 years old, she was diagnosed with a rare spinal tumor that left her temporarily paralyzed, which happened again when she was 28. Most people would have been sidelined for good, but not Poesy. She fought her way back on both occasions, proving she’s made of some seriously strong stuff.

One of her best-known works is The Rooftop Cat, a whimsical, hopeful series inspired by her love for architecture and travel. The cat, often perched under a full moon, represents dreams, resilience, and the quiet power of hope. In 2023, she even turned that idea into a giant mural at Chubb Insurance’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Rooftop Cat mural. Image: Malay Mail | Devan Manuel

She’s also the mind behind the Bald Empathy Movement, which was aimed at building empathy and awareness around medical challenges and inner strength. Her documentary The Rooftop Cat Has Nine Lives, which was crowdfunded in 2023, tells her story in her own voice – and she made it accessible for the visually impaired too.

Poesy’s court case which begins today will resume tomorrow.

