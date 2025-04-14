Good Night, Pak Lah: A Gentle Leader In Tumultous Times

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died as confirmed by his son-in-law, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, was 85. He would have turned 86 this 26 November.

He passed away at 7.10pm today at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking to the press, Khairy said that Abdullah was admitted to IJN yesterday. He added that his father-in-law’s passing was peaceful, with family members present, including Abdullah’s wife Tun Jeanne Abdullah and their children.

Present with Khairy at the impromptu presser was his wife, Abdullah’s daughter Nori, and brother-in-law Kamaluddin.

According to Khairy, burial will be held tomorrow after Zohor prayers at the National Heroes’ Mausoleum (Makam Pahlawan) in Masjid Negara.

Abdullah’s body will be taken to Masjid Negara tomorrow morning and members of the public can pay their last respects at the mosque’s prayer hall from 11am to 1pm.

Khairy informed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had communicated to the family the permission for Abdullah to be laid to rest at the National Heroes’ Mausoleum.

Back in 2022, Khairy revealed that Abdullah was suffering from dementia which was why he was no longer seen in public at the time.

Expressing his shock at Abdullah’s passing is Anwar who crafted a lengthy social media post to convey his respect for the man.

He always chose peace, Anwar remarked in recalling the dark episode of his own life where Abdullah never once added salt to his open wound.

“He led with nary a scowl on his face, nor a hand clutching at power, nor a raised voice despite being attacked left and right,” Anwar said.

He added that Malaysia was in Abdullah’s debt and prayed that his soul would be placed among the righteous, that his sins would be forgiven and he would be rewarded with heaven for all the good he did throughout his life.

Saya baru menerima berita yang amat menyentak jiwa iaitu sahabat saya yang juga mantan Perdana Menteri Malaysia yang kelima Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi telah kembali menemui ilahi.



— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 14, 2025

Life in Politics

Born in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) served as Prime Minister from 2003 to 2009, having succeeded the post from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He entered politics in 1978 as a Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas and went on to hold various ministerial posts including Education, Defence, and Foreign Affairs.

He became Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.

Pak Lah is well known for promoting the concept of Islam Hadhari, a progressive approach to Islam emphasising development and good governance.

Helming BN in 2004, the coalition won a landslide victory in the general election that year, securing over 90% of parliamentary seats.

His administration focused on anti-corruption, civil service reform, and economic development but faced growing criticism over inflation and governance issues, among others.

BN suffered heavy losses in the 2008 general election, losing its two-thirds majority.

Abdullah resigned in 2009, handing over power to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Abdullah is often remembered for his mild and scholarly demeanor, his efforts to moderate the political climate post-Mahathir, and his push for reform despite facing significant resistance.

He was married to Endon Mahmood. The couple was blessed with two children Nori and Kamaluddin. Endon passed away in 2005. Abdullah then married Jeanne in 2007. Jeanne has two children from her previous marriage.

