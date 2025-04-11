Woman Claims Neighbour’s Kids Urinated On Her Schizophrenic Brother

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman posted on Facebook recently about an ordeal she and her family faced with their neighbours in the town of Kubur Panjang, Kedah.

Nor Zaihan Mohd Yusof said her 40-year-old brother, Bang Pit, suffers from schizophrenia (a multiple personality disorder) and claimed that he has been the target of harassment by their neighbour’s children.

According to Nor Zaihan, her brother was diagnosed with the disorder at the age of six and has always been emotionally unstable.

Living with schizophrenia

Nor Zaihan explained in her post that her brother would sometimes act out quite violently during his tantrum episodes, throwing anything he is holding in his hands – like a drinking glass – or punch windows, the television set, and anything else made of glass.

One key fact about schizophrenia is that it affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves, often causing them to lose touch with reality. Image: Freepik

She claimed that her father once had to get four stitches on his head when he sustained a wound while trying to stop Bang Pit from hurting himself. Even the windows in his bedroom had to be covered with iron grills to stop him from punching the glass, she said in her post.

A family outcasted by their own community

The frustrated and upset sister also illustrated how the local community perceives her family as “the weird family” due to her brother’s condition.

Because of how unstable Bang Pit is, she said ther family rarely or never invites guests over to their home and this developed the notion that her family is strange and conceited.

“We’ve actually explained Bang Pit’s condition and the unpredictability of his emotions, but many still choose not to understand.

“Because the fact is, it’s easier to ostracize someone compared to understanding their situation,” she said.

When bullying gets out of hand

Nor Zaihan shared a few instances of when Bang Pit was bullied by their neighbour’s kids, including an incident where they were allegedly throwing firecrackers at her brother who was sitting outside by the garage.

She also recounted another incident where her mother noticed the clothes she hung out to dry had scorch marks and cuts on them, as though someone had used a lighter and a knife to vandalise their property. She noted that dangerous household items like those are usually kept locked so Bang Pit couldn’t get his hands on them.

Schizophrenic people can be prone to emotional outbursts or intense reactions that might seem like tantrums. Image: Motion Elements

In the most recent incident involving Bang Pit, Nor Zaihan said she received a call from her mother, who told her that the neighbour’s children had urinated on her schizophrenic brother’s body.

“My brother was just sitting within our compound where the gate is always locked, and these kids have the audacity to show their privates and urinate on my brother?” she said.

She mentions that her neighbours are always unapologetic of their children’s actions, and would usually just ask them to go into the house when they are caught misbehaving.

Breaking and entering, and a police report

Following the recent urinating incident, Nor Zaihan also shared CCTV footage of her compund’s gate where children could be seen climbing over and entering the premises.

Since then, she has lodged a police report at Kubur Panjang police station on 3 April. According to a separate Facebook post by Nor Zaihan, the officers who received her report promised to come by and have a word with the neighbours about their children face-to-face.

Read Nor Zaihan’s original post HERE.

