Malaysian Arrested In Thailand Allegedly A Wanted Hitman Linked To 12 Murders

A 61-year-old Malaysian man was recently arrested for armed robbery of a gold shop in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla province.

The suspect, who was identified as Yee Boon Long, entered the Thai Udom 2 gold shop carrying a gun and without a mask last Tuesday (8 April), and made off with 2.25 kilograms of gold worth 7 million baht (about RM921,000).

Image: Facebook | Khaosod English

Thai police later placed a 100,00 baht (RM13,000) bounty on the suspect, although he was later caught and arrested at a bus terminal in Bangkok on Wednesday (9 April).

A long and prolific criminal history

According to Thai news outlet The Nation, Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chaloemsri described Yee as having a notable criminal background.

Piyawat noted that the suspect had previously robbed a gold shop in Hat Yai in 2017 and was released from prison about a year and a half ago.

A police source revealed Yee is also suspected of murdering two Thai brothers – Montree Saekung and Srirat Saekung – at a rented house in Tambon Koh Yor, Songkhla’s Mueang district, on 22 May, 2014.

China Press reported that Yee shot the brothers after they angered him by insulting his parents.

According to the source, Yee is also wanted in Malaysia for allegedly working as a contract killer, with ten victims linked to his name.

After fleeing to Thailand, Yee reportedly obtained a fake Thai ID card in the Chai Prakan district of Chiang Mai province for 250,000 baht (about RM33,000) and took on the Thai name “Anucha Saeyeoh”, a supposed hill tribe member.

