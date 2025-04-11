Keretapi Sarong’s Return Marred By Cross Dressing Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Keretapi Sarong is an annual cultural event in Malaysia that celebrates the nation’s rich heritage and unity.

Participants don traditional attire, such as sarongs, baju kurung, kebaya, and ethnic outfits from various Malaysian communities, and travel together via public transportation (typically a train, hence keretapi) to a central gathering point.

The event features cultural performances, traditional dances, music, and communal activities that highlight Malaysia’s diverse cultural tapestry.

Call for enforcement against cross-dressing participants

When Locco took to social media to announce the return of Keretapi Sarong this year, the conversation on Twitter took a hard right turn when some brought up cross-dressing participants.

Looking to the comments section on Locco’s (the organiser) Twitter post about Keretapi Sarong 2025, many called for the organiser to filter individuals who cross-dress from participating, be they males dressed in women’s traditional attire, or females in men’s traditional garb.

Locco has responded to these calls by saying they will monitor the event tightly and advise participants to refrain from cross-dressing.

Keretapi Sarong faces backlash

The local sarong event came under fire when the organisers announced that cross-dressers would not be welcome this year.

Locco’s pledge to to prevent cross-dressing at Keretapi Sarong 2025 sparked criticism from many as some pointed out that it was marginalised communities that once supported the event back when it was still new.

Comments expressing anti-LGBTQ sentiments towards the event sparked retaliatory remarks from members of the public who noted that the queer community had supported Keretapi Sarong long before it gained mainstream popularity.

“The conservatives are the ones who have been most allergic to these cultural events and mass gathering involving dancing and flash mobs. The harshest critic,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, another user asked others to think about whether they want to participate in an event that does not allow individual self-expression.

Malaysia’s “quarrel” with queers

The LGBTQ community has faced increasing pressure as the government has to balance a delicate playing field.

Same-sex relationships are outlawed under Malaysia’s federal Penal Code, which forbids “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” – a statute dating back to British colonial times.

Additionally, shariah laws prohibit cross-dressing (enforced exclusively for Muslims) and other forms of gender expression that deviate from traditional norms.

In Kuala Lumpur, shariah law permits penalties of up to RM1,000 or a one-year prison sentence for Muslim men found wearing women’s attire in public and perceived to be impersonating women.

Locco appeared to side with conservative voices, suggesting the event would attract more participants if attendees do not cross-dress.

This year’s annual Keretapi Sarong event is set to happen on 13 September in the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Pasir Mas, Kuantan, and Sungai Petani.

The event has gone global too, as London, Paris, and Munich are also participating in celebrating Malaysia’s traditional culture.

Keretapi Sarong won a cultural preservation award

The event was honoured with the prestigious Best Asean Cultural Preservation Effort 2025 award earlier this year.

Keretapi Sarong director and Locco co-founder Shamsul Bahrin Zainuzzaman said the recognition is a testament to the collective spirit and Malaysians’ love for cultural heritage.

He added that the award underscores the event’s significance in preserving traditional customs while innovatively modernising the way cultural narratives are shared and celebrated.

