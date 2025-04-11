Johor Lion Dance Troupes Duped By Ah Longs To Harass Victims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ah Longs in Johor Baru have resorted to creative ways in how they intimidate victims. They do this by misleading lion dance troupes into “blessing” debtors at their homes.

According to The Star, two Malaysian dance troupes fell victim to these Ah Longs recently. Kulai Hua Yi Lion and Dragon Dance Association head Lai En Liang said he received a booking to surprise a man in Taman Johor Jaya for his birthday on 6 April.

The caller requested the performance to be recorded in order to receive payment later from someone at the location.

Lai said they didn’t think anything was amiss since they often receive bookings for surprise performances. They accepted the request for a RM1,388 package.

His team travelled about 39km from Kulai to the house and did their surprise lion dance routine, shouting well wishes as instructed.

They only know they were duped when a confused woman came out of the house and told them no one by that name lives there.

When Lai contacted the caller for payment, the man refused but asked if they were keen on future jobs to “entertain” other debtors for RM1,000.

Meanwhile, Hok Quan Lion Dance Johor Baru team lead Ng How Ching shared a similar experience. He received a last-minute booking on 4 April to surprise a woman for her birthday in Taman Pelangi.

Ng requested a RM300 deposit since it was a last-minute booking and the caller paid online. The caller said the remaining payment will be given by someone at the location.

Despite the rain, a team of 10 lion dancers performed a 10-minute routine in front of the house and shouted auspicious greetings.

Nobody came out during the performance but an Indonesian woman later told them no such person was living there. She also called the police and the lion dance team had to explain to the police what transpired before leaving the place.

Ng later returned to the house hoping to receive the rest of the payment since most of their performers were school students expecting their allowance for performing.

When he reached, he noticed a funeral wreath at the front door with the woman’s name on it.

I felt that we have been manipulated and duped into unsavoury activities. Hok Quan Lion Dance Johor Baru team lead Ng How Ching

Other victims encouraged to lodge reports

Johor MCA Youth public services and complaints bureau chief Henry Mok said they would assist both groups in lodging police reports and alert the authorities about the new tactic.

Mok shared that a third lion dance troupe fell prey to a similar scam too. Johor MCA condemned the tactic, saying it misuses a cultural art form that symbolises joy, celebration, and goodwill.

Other lion dance troupes that have fallen into a similar situation are encouraged to lodge a police report.

READ MORE: [Watch] Ah Long Allegedly Throws Molotov Cocktail At Dog

READ MORE: Neighbours’ Cars, Gates Splashed With Red Paint, Threatened To Help Ah Long Seek Missing Debtor

READ MORE: Ah Long Targets Wrong JB House, Agrees To Clean Up & Compensate Family

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.