Hiding Baby Lands Teen Mom In Court, Gets Fine And Jail Time

A shocking discovery two weeks ago culminated in the arrest and eventual sentencing of a teenage mother.

Teen pleaded guilty for concealing baby

On 23 March, a teenager was caught hiding her newborn in the women’s toilet at a petrol station in Sungai Besar, Selangor.

According to Bernama, the girl was charged with committing the crime of concealing the birth of her newborn by dumping the body in the women’s toilet at a Petronas Station in Kampung Sungai Haji Dorani.

The 18-year-old girl pleaded guilty after the charge was read in front of Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali on Thursday (10 April).

As a result, she was fined RM5000 and sentenced to one month in jail. If she fails to pay the fine, the judge ordered an additional five months’ jail time.

The accused was found guilty of an offence under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which provides the maximum jail sentence of two years or a fine or both.

Leading the prosecution was Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin, while the accused was represented by lawyer Muhd Muqri Mohd Khairi from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

The prosecution urged the court to give an appropriate sentence considering the case involved the life of a baby but the girl’s lawyer objected, appealing for a lighter sentence as the accused just turned 18 and was living with a single mother with low income.

Before delivering the sentence, Magistrate Siti Hajar stated that the court had taken into account all relevant factors, such as the young age of the accused and the fact that this was her first offence, as reported by Berita Harian.

Unexpected find

During the fasting month recently, the body of a newborn was discovered in the toilet bowl of the Petronas station’s women’s lavatory.

Medical officers who were called to the scene declared the newborn had died.

CCTV camera footage unearthed a disturbing scene where a woman was seen escorting another who appeared pregnant into the women’s toilet.

They were both travelling in a Perodua Bezza.

Investigations then led to the arrest of the teenager and her 41-year-old mother.

The mother was nabbed in a factory compound in Meru while her daughter, a restaurant worker, was arrested a few hours later, also in Meru.

