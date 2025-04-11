Heavy Downpour Causes Flash Floods Around Selangor, Four Areas Affected

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Continuous heavy rainfall around Selangor last night saw several districts around the state hit by flash floods.

According to media reports, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the affected areas were Petaling, where water levels reached up to 0.61 meters in many locations, including Kampung Tengah, Puchong, where 20 homes were overwhelmed.

He added that six people were affected in the incident, but water levels have remained stable and they were being placed at a temporary relief centre (PPS) at Putra Heights Mosque.

“In Kampung Seri Aman, Puchong, around 30 homes were flooded, affecting 120 residents. But the water level is receding,” he said in a statement.

Image: JBPM Selangor

Meanwhile, in Kampung Padang Jawa, Shah Alam, 20 homes were affected and three individuals were impacted as water levels rose gradually.

In Klang, Ahmad Mukhlis said the area affected was Taman Sri Jaya, where 10 homes were flooded.

Eight victims were successfully evacuated, and a PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Binjai.

Meanwhile, in the Hulu Langat district, he said floods were reported in Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang, where 12 houses were affected with water levels reaching 1.12 meters. Fifteen victims were successfully evacuated, and water levels there are also receding.

Flash flood goes viral on social media

Videos and photos of the Selangor flash flood have been circulating on social media, showing the devastation the heavy rain has wrought on the Selangor community.

Residents from affected areas could be seen wading through floodwater carrying their valuables and fleeing their homes to get to their designated temporary relief shelters.

Keadaan terkini banjir di Padang Jawa Shah Alam. – Foto NSTP/ Ahmad Ukasyah pic.twitter.com/ldJ4V6nU36 — Berita Harian (@bharianmy) April 11, 2025

The flash flood had hit without warning, causing chaos in the middle of the night. The situation is particularly troubling for those who have limited mobility, or are of old age, or both.

Beberapa daerah di Selangor banjir kilat susulan hujan lebat berterusan sejak awal pagi tadi.



Penolong Pengarah Operasi Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (JBPM) Selangor Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar berkata antara kawasan terlibat dengan banjir kilat antaranya di Kampung Sungai… pic.twitter.com/UI5I5LPQEW — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) April 11, 2025

Takziah buat semua mangsa banjir di semua 5 daerah di Selangor – Petaling, Klang, Sepang, Hulu Langat dan Gombak.



Team Pusat Wanita Berdaya (PWB) dah digerakkan untuk membantu mangsa-mangsa. Insya-Allah kita sedang menyusun bantuan ke sana.



Saya otw. pic.twitter.com/U25M4xWuEl — Anfaal Saari 🇲🇾 (@anfaalsaari) April 11, 2025

With Selangor residents, particularly Putra Heights, still reeling from the recent gas pipeline explosion disaster, the flood could not have come at a worse time.

Thankfully, the fire and rescue departments and authorities are already on the case, and there were no fatalities recorded.

