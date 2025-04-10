What’s Going On In Kelantan? Rape & Incest Cases Jump 15%

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kelantan authorities have expressed concerns over rape and incest cases that have been increasing annually in the east coast state. This includes cases that are considered statutory rape.

Sex with a minor, whether consensual or not, is considered staturory rape.

Fundamentally, rape is sex without consent or sex with a person who is unable to consent.

On revealing the matter, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said on Wednesday (9 April) that 252 cases were recorded in 2024, and 206 cases in 2023, MStar reported.

According to Mohd Yusoff, cases from January to March this year rose 15.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

“There was a case where an 11-year-old child had relations with his 15-year-old cousin and got her pregnant.

“The incest cases in Kelantan is very concerning, when every year rape incidents involving minors are reported to be consensual and not by force,” he said.

Police investigations found 98% of rape cases in Kelantan involve underage children

Mohd Yusoff stressed that the exposure of rape cases in Kelantan was intended to highlight the social problems currently happening in the state.

He said police research found family conflict, romance, lack of religious education and peer pressure are the cause of such lewd behaviour.

This includes exposure to pornography and drug abuse, which are also factors that cause the cases.

In relation to the matter, Mohd Yusoff advised parents to monitor their children’s mobile phone usage, as well as excessive socialising.

People are concerned that rape culture is causing minors to seek sexual partners

Some on social media have expressed their worry that the rampant rape cases are causing social and perhaps even psychological issues in underage children to seek intimate relations with the opposite sex.

Facebook user Iesya Toh brought up the recent news about Kelantan’s rising rape cases involving minors and highlighted how children have been reported seeking sexual relations because it has become some sort of twisted “trend” to do so.

In Malaysia, the age of consent is 16 years old for girls. If a girl is below the age of 16, she cannot legally consent to sex, according to the Women’s Aid Organisation.

In other situations related to consent, if a person is intoxicated or unconscious, they cannot give consent. A mental disability or incapacitation can also affect a person’s ability to understand and communicate consent.

The same is true if you are in a position of authority. For example, if you are the boss at work, the power imbalance can affect the person’s ability to freely consent.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse, help is available. Your safety and dignity matter. In Malaysia, there are trusted channels where you can report abuse and seek support:

Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) – Offers support, shelter, and guidance. Phone: +603-3000 8858

WhatsApp/SMS: +6018-988 8058 Talian Kasih – 24/7 helpline for abuse victims Phone: 15999

WhatsApp/SMS: +6019-261 5999 Pusat Perkhidmatan Wanita (PPW) – Free and confidential counselling Phone: +6012-439 0698

Sexual abuse should also be reported to any nearby police station, or call the 999 emergency hotline if you are in any immediate danger.

