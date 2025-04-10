Penang PAS Leader Schooled By Public After Claiming Songkran Is “Western Lifestyle”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Penang PAS leader is calling for a Songkran party that’s taking place in Batu Feringghi this weekend to be cancelled, saying the event offends Malaysia, promotes indecency as well as lower one’s dignity.

The Sonic Splash Songkran Music Beach Party, hosted by the Feringghi Heart Beach Club Malaysia, will be held on 12 and 13 April. Based on the advertisement featuring mostly white models on the main poster, there will be fun water activities, delicious Thai food, live band performances, a fire show, and fireworks.

However, netizens were confused when Penang PAS Information Chief and Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan referred to the Thai celebration as a “Western-oriented lifestyle”that will lead to the degradation of values in society.

Thailand is not a Western country!

People took to social media to school Muhammad Fawwaz, especially concerning geography.

Thailand, one of the 11 Southeast Asian countries, sits right above Malaysia with the closest states being Kelantan and Perlis, both ruled by PAS before. Due to this, a user wondered how PAS could confuse Eastern and Western cultures.

Netizens explained that Songkran is a Thai festival that’s also celebrated by the Bumiputera Siamese community in Malaysia.

Many more chimed in to say they weren’t offended by the event and wondered who the PAS leader was referring to. They advised those who did not like the celebration to stay away.

Some pointed out the party’s hypocrisy because Songkran is also celebrated in the PAS-led states of Kelantan and Kedah. At the time, these events allegedly showed and promoted racial harmony.

One of its leaders in Kedah, Padang Terap MP Nurul Amin Hamid, had also attended the 2024 Songkran Festival along with several other ministers.

Nurul Amin shared some photos on his Facebook account and said Malaysia’s diverse cultures and customs could help strengthen ties in the Padang Terap community. However, the post was removed after receiving backlash from conservatives.

Muhammad Fawwaz’s comments also drew criticism from Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid, who pointed out the views were inconsistent with its Kedah counterpart.

She was referring to the Kedah state government adding Songkran Festival as the state’s tourism activity in 2024.

It has never posed a problem in the past and it should not suddenly be painted as controversial now, unless the controversy is politically manufactured. Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid

She claimed that PAS’s current move was about control and not values. Thus, she urges Muslims to reflect on the teachings of Islam, which promote moderation, compassion and justice. She reminded the public that Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity and peaceful coexistence.

READ MORE: Not Only Hari Raya, But Malaysia Observed 5 Other Celebrations Last Week – A Nod To Our Diversity

READ MORE: [Watch] Surprise! There Are Concerts In Kelantan And It’s Usually Held At Buddhist Temples

When it was done in kelantan it is an apex of racial tolerance🤔 — Ali Ahmed al Serembani🇲🇾🏴🏴🏴 (@AliAhme70978158) April 9, 2025

Get it clear, offended you, but not me… You don't speak for me… — #Dedak Seri Katak 🏴 (@emperorkc88) April 9, 2025

Since when Malaysians offended.

I am not.

And when did Thai become Western? — Mohana Krishnan 🇲🇾🏴🕯🎗 (@MohanAgileKrish) April 9, 2025

These holier than thou morons, if it's not suitable just don't go. Stop behaving like hypocrites, u think the rakyat r weak? Pls take care of social moral integrity issues impacting the community. Stop appointing yrself as moral sheriff. U lack integrity & moral values — Stethoscope (@wtstethoscope82) April 9, 2025

But Songkran is a cultural festival originated from Thailand.



It is not a ‘western culture’. It is an indigenous South East Asian culture and also celebrated by the Bumiputera Siamese community in Malaysia.



PAS ni tak pernah campur suku Bumiputera bkn melayu ke? https://t.co/6P5Kge3uBs — GP size 80 (@guttapercha80) April 9, 2025

Songkran = Immoral Western Culture



Just show how empty PAS politicians' skulls are, considering that PAS ruled Kelantan & Perlis borders Thailand, where Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations originated. Mind you, these are the same clowns who want to take over Selangor. https://t.co/uBUrLG5Zi7 — Hector of Sector 470 (@BigJoe470) April 10, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.