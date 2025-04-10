“Heartless Move” – KTMB’s Over-The-Counter RM5 Charge For All Passengers, Including Seniors & OKU Labelled As Cruel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) has drawn ire from the public after it imposed an additional RM5 fee on travellers who purchase tickets over the counter at railway stations.

To rub salt into the wound, senior citizens and the disabled community have to pay the same RM5 fee per ticket. For some, the decision to charge these passengers extra was a heartless move by the company stakeholders.

Those who refused to pay the RM5 fee were told to buy tickets via the app instead, which pose challenges to those who are not tech savvy.

Netizens criticised KTMB for failing basic customer service and for alienating their customer base with poor services.

Many believe the RM5 fee should not include the elderly and the disabled people and they shouldn’t be made to use the app when they’re comfortable and familiar with purchasing over-the-counter.

However, a user said KTMB should have given RM5 discount for app purchases if the company truly wanted to encourage travellers to utilise the app.

In other words, KTMB might have a better response if they used positive reinforcement to influence customer behaviour by “incentivising” instead of “penalising” their customers.

TRP has reached out to the Transport Ministry for comments regarding the additional fees levied on all passengers.

Servis hauk, tp kenakan charge pelik2.



Thai Railway ok je beli online or walk in, sama ja harga. — 🎞 (@hadiaahhh123) April 10, 2025

this useless management just got even worse ! @anthonyloke pls wake up and do something good for the rakyat for a change, can ahh ? to my MP @LimYiWei4MY can help or not ? — Julian Putra (@ketuakampong) April 10, 2025

Yes memang teruk KTMB ni benda ni basic customer service kot — The Huda (@nabilahudatahar) April 10, 2025

Should be excluded for senior citizens and OKU. Many elderly people prefer OTC purchases.



This all started with the stopping of Komuter Link cards. The balance could only be moved to the Kits app. I saw old people just gave up at the counter when told they had to get the app. — Mojo Jojo (@MojoJojoMY) April 10, 2025

The stake holders tak berhati perut langsung to not even think it through before deciding. — Alexandra (@RelaxAlex_) April 10, 2025

instead..why not give a MYR 5 discount for non over the counter ticket purchases…incentivize not penalise….bodo betol la marketing KTMB — demae kugho (@DemaeKugho) April 10, 2025

Forcing app use marginalizes some communities

The president of the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca), N Marimuthu, caught wind of the issue and criticised KTMB’s decison.

He asked how could a visually disabled person use the app and added that the app prevents others from helping the disabled and senior citizens from booking tickets.

Why is it so difficult to accommodate these groups of Malaysians, who do not comprise a big number overall? This is totally unacceptable to the most vulnerable groups of Malaysians. Fomca president N Marimuthu

Marimuthu claimed he was told that KTMB implemented this measure to recoup its capital expenditure on upgrading its infrastructure and online services.

If true, Marimuthu said the justification isn’t acceptable since KTMB is a government-owned entity that’s funded by taxpayers.

An affected passenger, visually-impaired K Dinesh Menon, spoke to Free Malaysia Today about the extra charge when he tried to purchase tickets for his family. He questioned how much can the company make from the disabled community, which is about less than 10% of all rail travellers.

A KTMB spokesperson told FMT that KTMB has implemented a cashless system this year and encouraged passengers to purchase tickets online or through the self-service kiosks to enjoy attractive fares.

The spokesperson added that the concessionary fares and discounts for eligible groups such as senior citizens, pensioners, and the disabled, are still maintained.

