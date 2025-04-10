Dr Roland Victor’s Acquittal: A Win For Medical Free Speech, Not Anti-Vax Sentiments

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The founder of The Sky Clinic, Dr Roland Victor, was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court earlier this week on a charge of making and initiating the transmission of an offensive video involving the Covid-19 vaccine back in 2021.

According to New Straits Times, judge Ahmad Fuad Othman ordered the doctor to be freed after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Since then, many who are against Covid-19 vaccinations have been throwing their tin foil hats in the air celebrating Dr Roland’s court victory as a vindication of anti-vaccine sentiments.

His charges had nothing to do with Covid-19 vaccines

Dr Roland was initally charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, which actually has nothing to do with Covid-19 aspects that were present in the video he made.

Family medicine specialist Dr Amirul Amzar, highlighted on a Facebook post that the majority of global research has verified the Covid-19 vaccines as safe and is important in reducing the risk of transmission, complications, and deaths. He also noted that many scientists, doctors, and medical institutions all over the world have repeatedly checked and guaranteed the vaccines’ effectiveness.

Regarding Dr Roland’s recent case, Dr Amirul said he was released from his charges because the court said prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court did not drop Dr Roland’s charges because they agreed the vaccines were dangerous. They did so because the prosecution simply could not establish why Dr Roland’s video on the vaccine was offensive.

“At this point, I have not heard of the court denying the scientific data and safety of the vaccine. If it’s true (that the vaccine is bad), then why is the vaccine still being used globally?” Amirul wrote in his Facebook post.

He stressed that we must understand the difference between the law, and scientific truth.

Many others pointed out the same observation on social media

It seems that many are misunderstanding Dr Roland’s court win as something to pit against the mRNA vaccines.

A few social media users shared the same observation as Dr Amirul and highlighted the point that Dr Roland’s victory in court is on a matter of communication and network facility misuse, and not so much the content of his video.

Dr Roland’s acquittal is more of a win for doctors to freely discuss risks and benefits of medical products

Initially, many had been in an uproar over Dr Roland’s charges as they believed that he was being silenced from speaking the truth about the negative side-effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Although his findings we backed up by research and studies, he did previously say that he had never prevented the public or his viewers from opting for the vaccine.

He also noted that he never intended to scare anyone, and was only sharing information that might be helpful to the public when it comes to taking medicines.

While Dr Roland’s acquittal may have implications for discussions about free speech and how medical opinions are expressed, it does not provide proof that anti-vaccination views are correct regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

The verdict was reached on legal grounds, not on the basis of scientific evaluation, and should not be interpreted as a validation of anti-vaccine arguments. The consensus among experts remains that Covid-19 vaccines are a critical tool in managing the pandemic and protecting public health.

An overwhelming body of research and data supports the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death from the virus, and public health recommendations continue to endorse the use of these vaccines based on robust scientific evidence.

Here is the video which he was charged for in 2021:

