Busted In Bangkok: Wanted Malaysian Man Nabbed By Thai Police

A Malaysian man suspected of robbing the Thai Udom 2 gold shop in Hat Yai, Thailand, on Tuesday (8 April), and making off with more than RM900,000 worth of gold jewellery had his escape cut short when Thai police caught him later that day.

According to Thai news outlet Bangkok Post, Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said the arrest was made at 5.30pm at the Southern Bus Terminal in the Taling Chan district of Bangkok.

Thai police detectives gather evidence at the Thai Udom 2 gold shop in Hat Yai. Image: Assawin Pakkawan via Bangkok Post.

No other details were given except that the man was taken to the Crime Suppression Division for further interrogation.

The man was identified as Yee Boon Long

The Songkhla Provincial Court approved an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning (9 April) for the 61-year-old Malaysian suspect named Yee Boon Long.

He entered the Thai Udom 2 gold shop on Montri Road in downtown Hat Yai at 11.55am last Tuesday unmasked and armed.

After scaring off the staff, Yee Boon grabbed 138 baht-weight (roughly 2.1 kilograms) of gold jewellery from the shop’s display cabinets and fled the scene. He walked out with a shopping bag holding the loot and left on a motorcycle which he abandoned 300 meters away.

A history of gold robberies

Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, said earlier that the suspect had a criminal record and went by several names.

He goes by the Thai name Anucha Sae Yor and had previously served a jail sentence for robbing a gold shop in Hat Yai in January 2017, after which he was released on 22 September, 2023, and deported to Malaysia.

Yee Boon was also a suspect in a gold shop robbery in Malaysia about 20 years ago. He was said to have made off with gold worth about 50 million baht (about RM6.5 million today) and fled into hiding in Thailand.

