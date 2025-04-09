[Watch] Ah Long Allegedly Throws Molotov Cocktail At Dog

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians on social media are livid after a video went viral of a man throwing two Molotov cocktails at a house, one of which hit a black dog.

The first incendiary device was thrown on the balcony while the second one was thrown over the gate on the ground floor of the two-storey terrace.

In another angle of the clip, the black dog could be seen hiding in a corner before getting targeted by the second Molotov cocktail. The dog could be heard barking and managed to run out of the fire after what seemed like minutes in the inferno.

Many people were evidently angry online at the man for attacking a dog that was kept behind the gates at home.

They expressed worry for the poor pet and wanted to know if the dog made it out unscathed.

They called for justice to be served and urged the police to investigate the matter.

What led to this?

According to Oriental Daily, the house owners were targeted by Ah Longs. During a press conference, a housewife known as Ms Zeng, 62, said her 27-year-old son was attracted by a loan offer on Facebook while working in Singapore and left his name and contact details to inquire about loan eligibility.

Although he allegedly did not agree to the loan, he was still targeted and claimed the Ah Long forcefully transferred the money into his account.

He claimed he transferred back the money but the Ah Long refused to accept the refund and continued harassing the family.

In just two weeks, the house was attacked with Molotov cocktail five times. Sadly, the dog in the video did suffer from burns.

Ms Zeng also showed the videos sent by the Ah Long, allegedly threatening that “dog burning is just the beginning, you’re next.” The family members were also threatened with kidnap.

The police confirmed the incident happened in a housing area in Kampung Rapat, Ipoh, Perak.

The case will be investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance.

The police further advised the public not to engage with Ah Longs or unlicensed moneylenders for their safety.

