Police: Teen Running Naked In Shah Alam Has Mental Health Issues

The police arrested an 18-year-old man yesterday (8 April) after a video clip of the youth “jogging” naked across a junction in Shah Alam went viral.

According to a report by Malay Mail, officers from the Section 6 police station were alerted to the incident at 8.30am by the Shah Alam district control center. The officers eventually located and detained the teenager.

“After being persuaded and reassured, the individual was successfully brought to Section 6 police station,” Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in a statement.

The teen was provided with clothing upon arrival at the police station. He was reported to only be able to communicate via hand gestures, and wrote down a phone number.

His uncle later arrived at the station and revealed that the young man had been living with him in Section 9, Shah Alam.

He further informed that his nephew has been experiencing mental health issues and had sought psychiatric treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital in Penang previously.

According to Mohd Iqbal, the teenager was subsequently handed over to his uncle for further care and treatment at Hospital Shah Alam.

Netizens express concern and sympathy

The incident has sparked discussions on social media about mental health awareness and the importance of providing support to those in need.

However, there are some who find the incident amusing and made light of the teen’s condition. This sparked criticism from those who view the matter of mental health as something serious.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, consider reaching out to the following organizations:

Befrienders Kuala Lumpur – Provides 24-hour emotional support. Website: https://www.befrienders.org.my Phone: 03-7956 8145

Malaysian Mental Health Association (MMHA) – Offers counseling and mental health education. Website : https://mmha.org.my Phone: 03-2780 6803

Talian Kasih – A 24-hour helpline providing support for individuals in crisis. Phone: 15999



Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, and numerous resources are available to support individuals facing mental health challenges.

