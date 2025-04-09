Manchester United Set To Storm Bukit Jalil, Fans Are Excited

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Football is one of the most watched sports in the world and Malaysia is no exception, with a passionate fanbase that crowds stadium and floods social media during big matches.

And when we talk about football, Manchester United is always part of the conversation whether you’re a fan or not.

Although Manchester United is in a bad spot in the Premier League at the moment, everyone still tunes in whenever United is playing because they always offer an interesting playstyle and you can expect thrilling football and dramatic comebacks from them.

From Manchester to Kuala Lumpur

Football fans in Malaysia are in for a treat as Manchester United has officially announced a post-season tour to Kuala Lumpur through their official website.

United is returning to Malaysia for the first time in 16 years to take on Asean All Stars in the 84,000-capacity Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, one of the biggest stadiums in South East Asia, on the 28 May.

They will also play Hong Kong in the Hong Kong Stadium on 30 May as part of their post-season tour.

Chief Executive Officer at Manchester United, Omar Berrada said, “We appreciate the amazing level of support that Manchester United enjoys around the world and this summer we are delighted to deliver a schedule that provides our fans in Asia, Scandinavia and the United States the opportunity to connect with the club and watch the men’s first team play live in local settings.

“Importantly, Tour fixtures drive significant additional revenue which help make the club stronger, allowing us to keep investing in success on the pitch. They also create unique opportunities for us to collaborate with our valued commercial partners, and to deepen relationships with our fans in regions such as Asia and the US.”

The Red Devils, three-time European champions, last played in Malaysia in their 2009 pre-season tour, defeating Harimau Malaya twice at the national Stadium Bukit Jalil. United won 3-2 and 2-0 during both fixtures.

The last Premier League team to visit Malaysia was Liverpool in 2015, who battled Malaysian XI coached by Datuk Dollah Salleh. The game concluded in a 1-1 draw.

Football-crazy Malaysia has historically been a popular destination for Premier League teams, with past visitors like Chelsea, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Norwich City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Malaysian football enthusiasts are thrilled to hear the news about Manchester United coming to Kuala Lumpur as it has been so long since a Premier League team visited Malaysia.

As the countdown begins, Malaysia prepares to welcome the Red Devils once again.

