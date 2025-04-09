Malaysian Man Wanted For Bold Gold Heist In Hat Yai Worth 7 Million Baht

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 61-year-old Malaysian man is on the run after pulling off a daring armed robbery at a gold shop in the heart of Hat Yai, making off with a glittering haul worth about 7 million baht (RM908,650), Bangkok Post reported.

The suspect, identified as Yee Boon Long, reportedly strolled into the Thai Udom 2 gold shop on Montri Road around 11.55am on Tuesday (8 April), unmasked and armed. He quickly scared off the staff, smashed and grabbed 138 baht-weight worth of gold jewellery from the display, and calmly exited the store with his loot stuffed in a shopping bag.

Yee then made his getaway on a motorcycle, which he later ditched just 300 meters from the scene.

CCTV footage of the robbery has since gone viral on social media.

Thai police has launched manhunt against a Malaysian man for armed robbery of a goldsmith shop in Hatyai. He robbed about 7 million baht worth of gold. pic.twitter.com/WwrIZ2dlGW — @ (@anthraxxx781) April 9, 2025

Thai police launch full-scale manhunt

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday night by the Songkhla Provincial Court, and Provincial Police Region 9 is offering a 100,000 baht reward for any tip that leads to his capture.

According to Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, officers were able to quickly identify the suspect thanks to surveillance footage and previous records. Turns out, this isn’t Yee’s first rodeo.

Police say he also goes by the Thai name Anucha Sae Yor, and he robbed another Hat Yai gold shop back in January 2017. He was caught, served time, and was released in September 2023 before being deported to Malaysia.

But the plot thickens. Authorities believe Yee was also behind a major gold shop robbery in Malaysia about 20 years ago, making off with an eye-watering 50 million baht (RM6.5 million) worth of gold before vanishing into Thailand.

Now, police believe the seasoned thief is still hiding out somewhere in southern Thailand. Officers are casting a wide net and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

