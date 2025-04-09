JPJ Hands Out Raya “Goodies” To Over 61K Traffic Offenders

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Approximately 61,317 summonses were issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for various offences nationwide, during the 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) Special Operation which ran from 24 March to the midnight of 8 April.

According to news reports, JPJ director-general Datuk Aedly Fadly Ramli said 287,802 vehicles were inspected at 353 hotspot locations and recorded under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333). A total of 511 vehicles were seized during the operation.

Image: xtra.com.my

Aedy added that JPJ received more than 6,000 complaints via the MyJPJ app, where the public submitted photos and videos of traffic violations.

“During the operation period, JPJ also received 6,687 complaints via the MyJPJ application regarding traffic offences during the festive season, with members of the public taking photos or recording videos of road violations and submitting them through the app,” he said.

Driving in emergency lanes was among the top three offences

Image: Xavier & Koh Partnership Advocates and Solicitors

The highest number of traffic violations recorded in the operation were queue-cutting (1,766), driving in emergency lanes (1,625), and running red lights (843).

Several vehicle owners were also issued Notice 114 based on verified complaints. Notice 114 is a call for interview where recipients of the notice are required to provide a statement at any JPJ branch to assist in investigations.

For example, if the notice was issued to someone who was caught driving in the emergency lane during a traffic jam, they would have to provide a valid explanation on why they were using the emergency lane.

The HRA operation focused on public transportation

The 2025 HRA Special Operation also prioritised public transportation, with 12,732 buses inspected at 54 depots and 28 major terminals nationwide.

According to Aedy, a total of 1,294 notices were issued, including 366 by undercover officers carried out onboard moving buses. Most of the bus-related offences involved tyre conditions and immediate action, including issuing fines, were taken.

Image: Around Our e-Table

Undercover JPJ officers also caught drivers using mobile phones while driving, which drew uncompromising penalties.Drivers were also found abusing the right lane and entering emergency lanes.

Throughout the four-day road ban on vehicles transporting goods; 29 and 30 March (before Hari Raya) and 5 and 6 April (after Hari Raya) – JPJ issued 163 notices and seized 124 vehicles.

The detained vehicles were barred from roads for 48 hours, resulting in losses for the owners, who were also fined.

