JPJ Clarifies Lamborghini Driven By Chinese National Was Not Seized

A 28-year-old content creator from China was caught driving a Lamborghini Aventador without a valid driver’s licence by Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) special operation on Jalan Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday night (8 April).

Earlier news reports said the Lamborghini was seized by JPJ, but Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (WPKL) JPJ director Hamidi Adam later clarified that the Chinese national driving the luxury car was only given a fine. The passenger, who held a valid driver’s licence, was allowed to drive the car home.

According to Hamidi, the man was on his way to Damansara Heights after attending a fast-food restaurant launch ceremony in Kepong earlier that day.

2025 HRA Ops: More than 4,400 summonses issued in the capital

JPJ has issued as many as 4,459 compound notices against various traffic offences throughout the implementation of the HRA special operations in Kuala Lumpur since 24 April.

Hamidi said 15,490 vehicles on main roads around the nation were inspected. From that number, 1,729 vehicles have received some form of action taken against them, while 24 have been seized, as reported by Kosmo!.

Image: Facebook | Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

“The highest number of recorded offences involved expired driver’s licences and vehicles with no insurance protection at 1,367, and as many as 1,026 notices were issued for driving without a licence.

“Another 875 notices were also issued against goods vehicle violations, minor offences, major offences, and public transport vehicles,” he said at a press conference.

He added that a comprehensive inspection was also carried out at bus terminals Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) and Terminal Bersepadu Gombak (TBG), involving technical enhancement of vehicles, licenses, and permits.

“The inspection results also found that a handful of bus drivers committed various offences such as using a mobile phone while driving, the absence of a second driver, and other offences,” he explained.

