Discipline Vs Empathy: Who Should Watch Over MRSM Kids — Ex Soldiers Or Counselors?

Former students who had a retired army man as a warden in their schools said students fear yet respect these men so there were no tomfoolery.

by
April 9, 2025
Credit: Malay Mail

In response to the alleged bullying case at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Nibong Tebal, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Chairman Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki suggested electing retired army veterans or police officers to be placed as wardens in all MRSM to curb bullying.

Asyraf’s suggestion drew conflicting view from netizens. A Twitter user claimed the school they were in had a former army man as the warden and the students were afraid but respected him.

Misbehaving students were punished by being made to run around the field as a first warning. If the students misbehaved again, they were kicked out of school.

Another user shared a similar experience in their school and claimed there were no bullying or ragging case when they had former military men as wardens.

A Twitter user also liked the idea of giving retired military men a paid job after they leave the force.

However, some pointed out that these older former military men may not be able to understand the minds of teenagers. Due to this, they believe people who are trained in teen psychology like licensed counselors should be elected as wardens instead.

Many disagreed choosing former army men to become wardens, citing how it did not stop various bullying cases in military schools and colleges. They added that some soldiers have mental health issues of their own too.

Meanwhile, a user pointed out that MRSM is still a school so there’s no need for a heavy-handed approach to invite military men into the school. They explained students are not studying in MRSM to become soldiers.

While there are differing views, many agreed that teachers shouldn’t be forced to become wardens even if they’re paid a low allowance.

The current MRSM bullying case is centered on a video that went viral.

In the clip, the victim could be seen lying on the top bunk bed while a group of students sat on his body and hit his head. The boys also allegedly hit the victim with belts.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

