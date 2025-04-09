AI Abuse: 16YO In Johor Arrested Over Doctored Photos

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Johor police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for using AI to edit pictures of victims onto lewd and obscene images.

The case came to light after the police received a report from an 18-year-old victim on 3 April.

The police arrested the suspect in Kulai on 8 April around 5pm and confiscated a mobile phone believed to be used to edit the pictures. The suspect has been remanded for four days.

Investigations revealed that the suspect tried to sell the doctored images on social media for RM2 each. The suspect used the images found on the victim’s social media page and altered the images using AI.

The police said they received eight other reports concerning the same suspect and case. The case will be investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Victims are urged to come forward and lodge a report at the nearest police station. The police advised the public not to share those images and not to speculate on the case.

READ MORE: Here’s A Tool To Help Victims Remove Leaked Nudes And Revenge Porn Content Online

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.