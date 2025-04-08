Zayn Rayyan Trial: Messages Expressing Frustration Between Two Individuals Found

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A computer crime investigation unit analyst told the Sessions Court yesterday that several WhatsApp messages expressing frustration occurred between two individuals a few months before and on the day autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin went missing on 5 December 2023.

Zayn was found dead by the stream near Block R, Apartment Idaman in Damansara Damai the next day.

The 14th day of trial of Zayn Rayyan’s case yesterday involved the deceased’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, who face charges for neglecting their son.

The analyst Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Abu Hassan, 43, said the messages such as “Zayn hilang” (Zayn is missing), “Dia lari” (He ran off), “Lantaklah nak hidup ke nak mati” (Up to him if he wants to live or die), “Letih gila aku mencari (I’m so tired of searching) and “Geram betullah” (I’m really frustrated) were sent around 12pm on 5 December 2023.

The WhatsApp conversations dated 20 June 2023 included “Stressnya sampai rasa macam nak bunuh orang je” (So stressed that I feel like killing someone), “Kena belasah dah sekor-sekor” (Have beaten them all, one by one), “Aku nak rehat pun tak leh” (I can’t even rest), and “Hang belasah je lah sampai puas” (Just beat them until you’re satisfied).

On 11 October 2023, there were two messages which read “Stress gilalah dengan Zayn ni” (So stressed with Zayn) and “Macam nak bunuh diri je sekarang” (Feel like killing myself).

Zayn Rayyan on the right.

However, Mohd Zaidi couldn’t confirm the identity of the two owners of the mobile phone numbers.

The messages were extracted from two mobile phones that were seized during the investigation; an iPhone registered under Ismanira’s name via iCloud and a Huawei phone linked to a Google account under Zaim Ikhwan Zahari’s name.

The phone data were analysed using the XRY – Mobile Data Forensic Phone Extraction & Recovery equipment for mobile phones. This method ensures the phone cases remain in good condition.

In his witness statement, Mohd Zaidi said the phones were passed to him in a plastic bag and he received them in good condition.

An investigation officer requested an examination of the phones to extract any deleted videos, messages, and pictures, including the contents of WhatsApp conversations specifically between the two suspects under the name Baby Sayang, dated 20 June 2023, 11 October 2023, 20 November 2023, 1 December 2023, and 5 December 2023.

On 13 June 2024, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both 30, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court for charges of allegedly neglecting Zayn Rayyan in a manner likely to cause him physical injury.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, 20 years in prison, or both, upon conviction.

On 6 December 2023, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near his home and is believed to have been murdered based on the injuries to his neck and body revealed in a post mortem examination. The injuries were consistent with self-defense wounds.

