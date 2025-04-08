“Can You Come Home Now?” Daughter Seeks Father Who Has Been Missing For A Week

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A family has been appealing to the public for help in locating 67-year-old Albert Tan Pek Chuan following his disappearance on 1 April.

According to a report by New Straits Times, Tan was last seen in Taman Orkid, Klang, riding his black foldable bicycle at around 11am. He has become unreachable since then and there have been no further reports of his whereabouts.

Tan’s family has since lodged a police report and urged anyone with any information of his location to report it to the nearest police station, or contact 012-792 3317 (Michelle) or 010-933 8862 (Vanessa).

Still missing a week later

Tan’s daughter, Vanessa, posted a Tweet on Monday saying “Dad, it’s 7 April already. Can you come home now?”.

She also said she had spoken to local easy-listening radio station Lite FM, imploring the public to help keep an eye out for her missing father, adding that she needs the matter to go viral so the police will escalate the case further.

Vanessa also posted a video of herself speaking to Lite FM radio host and emcee Fabian Jesse James – better known as Phat Fabes – where she made an announcement to listeners.

“Everyone in the taman’s area should recognise him by the way he dresses, right? I don’t know if it’s going to help, but what would you like to say to everyone listening right now?” Fabian said as he gave Vanessa the platform to speak about her father’s disappearance.

Help me make this post and on TT viral, the authorities will take it more seriously if they know everyone is watching 😭



TT link: https://t.co/W5gbicILRd pic.twitter.com/O5OMkv5h7W — V ✨ (@vxnssx__) April 7, 2025

The picture that Tan’s family shared across social media platforms shows that he wears glasses and is 165cm tall. He was also last seen with a black foldable bicycle.

If you have seen him anywhere near the area he went missing, or anywhere else, you can report his whereabouts at the nearest police station or contact the numbers mentioned above.

