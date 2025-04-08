Beating The BO – Immersive Ad In LRT That Makes Scents To Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re someone who commutes mostly by train, you may have caught whiffs of someone’s bodily odours, especially when the train is packed during peak hours after work.

Most of us can’t help it, though. We live in a hot and humid climate and simply stepping outdoors will make you sweat as though you’ve been sitting in a sauna for an hour.

So, what happens when people have been out all day accumulating perspiration on their clothes and then stepping into an LRT coach full of other people who have also gone through a long day?

It’s going to stink.

Fabric softener ad saves the day (and noses)

A video circulating on TikTok posted by user hafeeziraziqin shows an LRT coach with fabric softener brand Softlan advertisements plastered all over the interior.

To add immersion, the brand even installed automatic diffusers in the coach which dispenses their product’s scent.

The video’s owner expressed his appreciation over the scent of fresh laundry that filled the train as he stepped in, saying “They should keep Softlan in the LRT because I swear it smells so good and it eliminates all the armpit smell and other people’s odours as well”.

Many other TikTok users left approving comments, and agreed that the Softlan scent in the train is a good idea.

Even Singaporeans joined the comments section, saying the fabric softener brand should also advertise in their MRT trains.

Some also commented about feeling less insecure about their own smells when entering a train coach with the scent dispenser.

What do you think of automatic air fresheners being installed in train coaches? Would it be a welcome upgrade, or would the smell be overpowering for people who are sensitive to strong scents such as this person:

Softlan Malaysia is currently promoting their signature Floral Fantasy scent and other products at pop-up booths in LRT stations around Kuala Lumpur.

This is not the first time this concept has been introduced

In 2024, homegrown deodorant and lip balm brand HYGR had installed scent diffusers in LRT coaches to promote their products.

The brand’s owner, Ivor Xian Z, also went viral in 2023 when she managed to promote her product on a billboard in New York’s Times Square.

#hygrtrain #hygrmy ♬ original sound – HYGR @hygr.my The secret mission to make the LRT smell great again, revealed! 👀🚆People used to say the train was smelly👃🏼😷 But with HYGR’s train, not anymore! 🤧 We’ve installed a diffuser on our trains. Now, you won’t need to worry about bad odors 🌸 All you’ll smell is our best seller, Zen! ✨ 🗓️ 13 Sep 2024 – 14 Mar 2025📍 Ampang & Sri Petaling Line Ps: Remember to scan the QR code on the train to play the IG filter and get vouchers. ✨ #hygrlrt

Air fresheners are commonly installed in many public spaces and facilities such as public restrooms, libraries, and offices, so why not in trains too as long as the scent is not overpowering?

Let us know what you think of this in the comments!

