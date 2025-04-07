[Watch] Grab Driver Praised After Helping Chinese Tourist Look For Medicine For Sick Child

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese tourist shared her experience encountering a kind Grab driver when she visited Kuala Lumpur.

The woman and her family were holidaying in the city when her child contracted a fever. Since they were not familiar with the city, they endured the night until 8am the next day.

She immediately called a Grab ride the next morning so she could seek medical help. Sensing her tiredness and worry, the driver asked what kind of medicine she was looking for.

M’sian E-Hailing driver praised by Chinese tourist tor helping her find medicine for her vhild who fell sick. He went the extra mile to get out of the car, go into the mall, and look for the right medicine because he was worried about the tourist's language barrier. pic.twitter.com/YAWFITFvot — @ (@anthraxxx781) April 7, 2025

Using a translating app, she told him about her child’s ailing condition. The driver then decided to take her to the nearest pharmacy instead of the destination she entered in the e-hailing app.

When they reached the mall, she thought she had to search for the pharmacy on her own. She was surprised and glad when he accompanied her and helped her communicate with the pharmacists.

He also used a translating app to tell her the dosage needed for her child after purchasing the medications.

On her way back, she tried to pay the driver RM50 but he insisted on only accepting RM20 from her.

She was further touched when the driver stopped by a restaurant unprompted so she could order some food for her child.

When people ask whether Malaysians are friendly to Chinese people, I just want to say extremely friendly. Thank you so much and I’m truly grateful. I want to give the amazing driver the recognition. The woman sharing her experience on Xiaohongshu (XHS)

