The Three Era FM DJs Are Back On Air

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The three Era FM DJs Radin Amir Affendi Ahmad Aruani, Azad Jasmin, and Nabil Ahmad are back on air today.

The announcement was jointly made on Era FM’s Instagram yesterday, indicating that the three DJs will be back on 3 Pagi Era at 6am on 7 April.

In a previous post, the trio thanked the public for their support, criticism, and concern during the trying time before promising to rest and return.

The three DJs were previously suspended along with two other radio station staff after they were caught on video allegedly mocking the kavadi dance while chanting “Vel Vel” and laughing.

After the video went viral and garnered criticism, the trio issued a public apology and went to meet with Batu Caves committee members to ask for forgiveness.

READ MORE: [Watch] Era FM DJs Meet Batu Caves Temple Committee, MCMC Moots Licence Suspension

However, the issue became a police case and an investigation ensued.

During the drama, there were claims that the group was mimicking the Paqueta dance, a dance popular in football and Muay Thai circles.

READ MORE: Era FM Controversy Started Out As Paqueta Dance Parody But Got Out Of Hand

Maestra Broadcasting Sdn Bhd, the operator of Era FM and a subsidiary of the Astro media group, was fined RM250,000 under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 (Amended) for uploading offensive content. The issue was considered resolved after the fine was issued.

READ MORE: Era FM Operator Fined RM250k, Licence Remains

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.