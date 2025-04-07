Putra Heights Explosion: Selangor Police Dismiss Links To Fireworks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A complaint was lodged that fireworks had been set off near the Putra Heights blast site the night before the incident.

While the police do not see how the event the day before could have caused the explosion the next morning, they are still awaiting the full report.

The police recently gathered statements from 118 individuals who were involved in work at the Putra Heights site where the gas pipeline explosion happened early this month.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said 50 people comprising contractors, main contractors, subcontractors and labourers were interviewed, according to a Malay Mail report.

READ MORE: [Watch] Paradise Lost: When Putra Heights’ Suburban Dreams Meet Industrial Nightmares

No deaths in Putra Heights fire disaster

Police confirmed that there were no fatalities in the incident, following the circulation of unverified claims on social media.

The clarification came after a TikTok user alleged that their friend’s younger sibling died in the fire.

Subang Jaya disrict police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Mamat said there have been no fatalities linked to the incident.

However, as many as 111 victims are receiving treatment at hospitals, with 75 being treated at Serdang, Cyberjaya, and Putrajaya hospitals, and 36 at other medical facilities including Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Police say the blast site is still highly unstable

Ground zero of the Putra Heights gas pipepline explosion reportedly needs 10 days to stabilise before the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) can begin their technical investigation into the incident, according to a Malay Mail report on 6 April.

Hussein said the area is still highly unstable due to the explosion and is further obstructed by recent heavy rainfall.

“The investigation work has not yet commenced as it is still in the phase of stabilising the ground zero. The ground is highly unstable due to the explosion and is currently waterlogged due to rain,” he told a press conference at the site.

The aftermath at Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, an area affected by the gas pipeline fire. Image: Firdaus Latif via Malay Mail

In addition, Hussein made known a four-phase technical action plan for disaster recovery works.

Today, the first phase was completed, which involved temporarily diverting the monsoon drain that crosses the Petronas gas pipeline.

Subsequently, heat mapping work was conducted at temperatures ranging from 100 to 650 degrees Celsius, encompassing a radius of 300 metres.

The second phase will concentrate on stabilizing the ground conditions prior to excavation work on the exposed gas pipeline and facilitating the collection of physical evidence. Ground scanning, soil grading, and sheet pile installation will take place.

The third phase will involve aiding DOSH and police in their inquiry to determine what caused the explosion. The final phase will consist of inspecting, repairing, and reconnecting the affected gas pipeline that Petronas supplies.

A disaster that brought everyone together

On 1 April, a major industrial accident occurred when a gas pipeline leak triggered an explosion and subsequent fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya at around eight o’clock in the morning.

The flames stood 30 meters in height and temperatures reached 1,000 degrees celsius and was visible from several kilometers away. Extensive property damage including houses and vehicles were reported, while hundreds of people were injured in the catastrophic event.

Since the incident, many individuals and organisations have come together to provide aid and relief to the affected. Stories of bravery and heroism also surfaced as rescue teams and foreigners risked life and limb to save victims from the inferno.

Five Pakistani men who rescued victims in a river who were fleeing from the inferno at Kampung Sri Aman, Puchong.

Unfortunately, the explosion also incurred heavy financial losses for some, which may seem irrecoverable now.

READ MORE: Malaysians Applaud Brave Pakistani Nationals Who Rescued Putra Heights Fire Victims

READ MORE: Heroes Among Us: How Malaysians Came Together After The Putra Heights Fire

READ MORE: Panasonic Offers RM500 Vouchers to Putra Heights Fire Victims – 240 Families Can Claim Free Appliances

READ MORE: Hari Raya Nightmare: Retired Civil Servant Suffers Over RM1.5 Million Loss In Putra Heights Gas Explosion

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.