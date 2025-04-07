Malaysian No More – Johorian Ronny Chieng Becomes US Citizen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Johor-born comedian Ronny Chieng once told a joke about returning home to Malaysia while waiting out Donald Trump’s second presidential term to end on an episode of The Daily Show, a satirical news television show by US’ Comedy Central.

He addressed viewers directly, saying if they’re feeling upset about “the turn to fascism the country has taken”, they should take out their passport and go back to Malaysia until Trump leaves office.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor has always expressed pride in being Malaysian and has often made jokes at America’s expense.

READ MORE: Ronny Chieng Jokes About Coming Home Until Trump Leaves Office In 4 Years

Billy Murray congratulates Chieng on US citizenship

Yesterday (6 April), a YouTube video clip of The Daily Show – which is hosted by Chieng – went viral as legendary actor Bill Murray walked on set to congratulate Chieng on officially becoming a United States citizen.

The Ghostbusters star said to the former Malaysian during an audience Q&A session “They said that you’re very excited today because today you just found out that you have become an American citizen”.

READ MORE: Ronny Chieng Sings Malaysia Truly Asia In Debate With Jimmy O. Yang

Image: The Daily Show | YouTube

Chieng later confirmed to the audience that he has indeed been granted a US citizenship and said:

“It’s a crazy experience to become a US citizen on the same day you’re supposed to interview Bill Murray. It’s been a long day.

“I had to go for the (naturalisation) interview. They ask you like one hundred questions. Their questions, I bet none of you could answer. I had to memorise how many colonies there were, the states, and who is the President right now. It was very difficult,” he said.

READ MORE: [WATCH] Shang-Chi Actor Explains What It Means To Be Malaysian With 3 Relatable Reasons

Celebrities congratulate Chieng on his transition, social media users leave humorous comments

Award-winning actress and voice of Disney’s titular character Mulan, Ming-Na Wen, shared a comment on social media congratulating Chieng on his new citizenship.

Hawaii-born actress and star of several blockbuster action films (Scorpion King, X2: X-Men United) Kelly Hu also gave a hearty congratulations to Chieng.

Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander left a congratulatory comment for Chieng, with lyrics to Malaysia’s national anthem ‘Negaraku’ written in English.

Meanwhile, several social media users left humorous comments regarding Chieng’s US citizenship. Most asked him whether he is sure of his decision, while some congratulated him while offering condolences at the same time.

Malaysia does not allow dual citizenship

As someone who was born in Johor Bahru, getting his US citizenship could only mean one thing: Chieng had to terminate his Malaysian citizenship.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the constitution of Malaysia does not recognise dual nationalities, and those who wish to become a citizen of another country must renounce their status as a Malaysian citizen.

To become a US citizen, a person can do so by naturalization – a process by which US citizenship is granted to a lawful permanent resident after meeting the requirements established by Congress in the Immigrant and Nationality Act.

What do you think of Ronny Chieng’s decision to drop his Malaysian citizenship to become an American citizen? Tell us in the comments!

READ MORE: Malaysian Comedian Schools Americans On Voting Rights Using Sepak Takraw

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.