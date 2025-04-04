[Watch] Kids Throw Sticks & Stones At Dog Behind Fences, Sparks Discourse About Parenting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of children were caught on video throwing stones at a pet dog and no adults were present to stop them.

The video showed four children standing outside a home before an older boy standing the furthest threw a rock into the house.

Feeling emboldened with no one stopping them, more children joined in. The group got closer to the house to throw more sticks and stones at a dog that was not visible on camera but could be heard barking in retaliation.

The children also taunted the dog by pulling faces and laughing.

@penduduksgpetani01 Budak-budak baling batu kat anjing saya.. mak ayah ada sekali tapi tak halang. Saya tak ada di rumah waktu tu.. depan rumah baling, sebelah rumah pun baling. Semalam dah main mercn lepas tu baling pulak. Kalau tak suka anjing, tak payah kacau. Kesian sangat dekat anjing saya! 📌 Lagenda Heights, Sg. Petani – Nami Tomato ♬ original sound – Penduduk Sungai Petani

Netizens criticised the children’s actions and wondered where the parents or adults were. Another netizen advised the dog owner to lodge a police report since there was video evidence.

They believe parents should educate their children better, especially to teach them to care for animals.

A commenter said parents shouldn’t blame dogs for chasing or biting the children because some children are the instigators like the ones in the video.

Some believe parents should nip the children’s abusive behaviour towards animals in the bud before they grow up to become bullies in school.

Meanwhile, another person hoped more people would post CCTV videos of people harming or harassing pets to raise awareness and shame the instigators.

Why animal abuse is not something to ignore?

According to Psychology Today, research has shown that children abusing animals is an early warning sign of later delinquency, violence, and criminal behaviour.

If you’ve watched real-life crime documentaries, you’ll have noticed by now that nearly all criminals have a history of animal cruelty in their records.

Research also indicated that children who abuse animals have likely seen or experienced abuse themselves.

However, this does not mean the children in the video will be abusers or homicidal maniacs later in life. The children might be curious or have acted out of peer pressure.

So what can be done for the children? Parents are advised to guide and educate their children to treat animals humanely and respectfully. Parents still need to watch out for the signs to see if the abusive behaviour repeats.

