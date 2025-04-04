Terrifying Panther Attack Leaves Lorry Driver Badly Mauled Outside Seremban

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that we live in a biodiverse environment. We feel safe because there are buildings, roads, and fences.

But there are moments when nature reminds us that we are actually sharing this land with other living things, and sometimes these other living things may think we are encroaching on their side of the fence.

Dashcam captures footage of black panther attack

A dashcam recording that went viral on social media on Thursday (3 April) shows a black panther charging across a road near Bukit Tangga, Negeri Sembilan, and mauling a lorry driver who was stopped by the side of the road.

Later, as though startled by the approaching car that was recording the incident, the panther bolted back across the road and disappeared into the jungle. The lorry driver can be seen collapsing to the ground right after the attack, before getting back up on his feet.

Several photos of a man with bloodied open wounds on his face were shared on social media, although we could not confirm if they are of the lorry driver who was involved in the animal attack, or not.

Serangan harimau akar/kumbang/hitam (korang pilih la mana yang betul) di Bukit Tangga katanya.



Lokasi tu antara spot aku shoot content. Selama ni aku pernah terfikir risiko binatang liar, nampaknya betul la jangkaan aku.



Harap mangsa dipermudahkan urusan dan diberikan kekuatan… pic.twitter.com/b98hEPhTiv — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) April 3, 2025

Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Faizal Izham Pikri said the department received a report of the incident involving a man in his 50s at around 6.14pm, Malaysia Gazette reported.

“The victim was suspected to have been attacked when he exited the vehicle to relieve himself at the location. Investigations by the police found a panther, believed to have come out from the nearby jungle.

“The panther mauled the victim’s head before running away into the jungle across the road. The victim was then taken to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar to be treated,” he said in a statement.

Faizal said, following the incident, the Negeri Sembilan wildlife department will be monitoring and patrolling the location of the incident, as well as provide support to the victim.

