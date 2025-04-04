Malaysians Applaud Brave Pakistani Nationals Who Rescued Putra Heights Fire Victims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 1 April, a natural gas pipeline explosion broke the peace at Putra Heights in Selangor, sending residents in the area into chaos as they attempt to flee a blaze caused by the blast.

Several victims attempted to escape the inferno by crossing a river at Kampung Sri Aman, where they were met by unlikely rescuers: Five Pakistani nationals and a local man.

The Pakistani men jumped into the river and saved several children and their family members from a potential watery end. Their bravery was met with applause on social media, where Malaysians praised them for their efforts.

Many were thankful that the Pakistani nationals were on the scene to assist with the rescue.

One of the victims rescued by the Pakistani men even took to social media, seeking his rescuers to thank them personally.

Heroes without borders

According to earlier media reports, the victims attempted to cross the river to escape the fire’s intense heat. A local resident, Ahmad Syawal Hassan, said he heard faint cries for help from the river and jumped in to help.

READ MORE: Hari Raya Nightmare: Retired Civil Servant Suffers Over RM1.5 Million Loss In Putra Heights Gas Explosion

Syawal said he first asked nearby residents for assistance, but none dared to take action. He then sought help from the Pakistani men who were on the scene, who jumped into the river to join the rescue.

“Most people were trying to cross the river at the time. Some had suffered burns. We helped them all get to safety,” Syawal said.

One of the Pakistani men, 48-year-old Amir Nawab, said their priority was to save those who were having trouble trying to cross the river. He said he saw children struggling in the river and feared they might get swept away by the current.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media.

Terima kasih



Warga Pakistan terjun ke dalam sungai untuk selamatkan mangsa ketika insiden letupan paip gas di Putra Heights



Allahhuakbar! pic.twitter.com/ckOAZKgTr3 — azmyklanajaya (@azmyklanajaya) April 1, 2025

READ MORE: Heroes Among Us: How Malaysians Came Together After The Putra Heights Fire

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.