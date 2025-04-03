RTM’s AI Hosts For Raya – Is This The Future Of TV Or Just Creepy?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most talked-about innovations today, promising to revolutionize industries, from entertainment to healthcare.

National public broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) recently jumped on the AI bandwagon and published a Hari Raya public service announcement (PSA) featuring two AI avatars as presenters.

The AI avatars, Aaron Lim and Che Rita, go over a Raya preparation checklist such as making sure your home is locked up and your car is checked and serviced before making the balik kampung journey. They also advised those who are driving to take breaks if they are tired, and to eat in moderation at Raya feasts.

With its ability to create realistic content, automate processes, and personalize experiences, generative AI is undoubtedly an exciting tool. However, like all technological advancements, it comes with its set of challenges.

Questions over job security

With the rise of AI-driven automation, there is growing concern that many jobs – especially in creative fields – could be replaced by machines. From AI-generated news articles to automated content creation for social media, many tasks traditionally performed by humans are now being taken over by machines.

Many on online forums expressed their concerns over this, after seeing the AI avatars used by RTM in their PSA.

However, there are some who think it’s fine to use AI avatars in this particular case, giving the reason that newscasters do a repetitive job too, with only the news being different each time they present it.

Check out RTM’s PSA with generative AI avatars below and tell us what you think.

Other potential dangers of generative AI

Aside from jobs being threatened, as generative AI learns from vast amounts of data to create new content, there’s also a growing concern about copyright infringement. AI models trained on copyrighted material can produce works that closely resemble existing ones, leading to potential legal issues.

Furthermore, while AI becomes more sophisticated, so do the risks associated with its use. Generative AI can be used to create convincing phishing emails or mimic the speech patterns of individuals to impersonate them for malicious purposes. There’s also the potential for AI to be used in ways that compromise personal data and privacy.

What is generative AI and how does it work?

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content, like text, images, music, or videos, based on the data it’s been trained on. It works by learning patterns from huge amounts of existing data – like analyzing thousands of pictures or reading tons of text – and then using that knowledge to generate something new that resembles the original content.

The technology is impressive because it can quickly create realistic content, write essays, make art, and even generate lifelike videos. However, it’s not perfect – it can sometimes produce misleading information or content that’s biased or inaccurate because it only knows what it’s learned from its data.

Check out how RTM created their AI avatars in this behind-the-scenes video.

