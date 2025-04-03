RapidKL Boots 3 Men From Women’s MRT Coach After Receiving Passenger’s Alert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Based on a post in Xiaohongshu (XHS), some men are still getting on the MRT women’s coach and are comfortable doing so.

XHS user AmelieLily shared how three men entered the woman’s coach in the MRT Putrajaya line. They sat across from her and removed their shoes before placing their feet on the seats.

Amelie claimed they kept looking at her when she recorded them with her phone. She contacted RapidKL via WhatsApp for help.

Image: AmelieLily/XHS

She shared that a RapidKL staff member came onboard a few minutes later to chase the men off the women’s coach.

Amelie praised RapidKL staff for their efficiency in ensuring female passengers feel safe travelling on the MRT.

In the comments, people also heaped praise on RapidKL staff for their fast action. Meanwhile, a netizen asked how Amelie received help in a short amount of time. The netizen said the offenders are still sitting in women’s coach even after lodging a complaint with RapidKL.

In response, another netizen explained that there are auxiliary police at each station and they regularly come on board to check.

Other netizens proceeded to share similar stories of men comfortably sitting in the women’s coach.

In a separate situation, a woman shared seeing a group of men allegedly gathered outside the door while waiting for the train to arrive. She did not dare approach them with her husband to ask them to move. Fortunately, the auxiliary police on duty came by to help.

Meanwhile, another woman asked whether she was too brave because she realized everyone asked RapidKL for help but she went up to the person to tell them to move instead.

Comments like these showed that these occurrences still happen. Hopefully, more people will be aware of this and men will be aware not to enter women’s coaches to make the commuting experience comfortable for everyone.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.