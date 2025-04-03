Heroes Among Us: How Malaysians Came Together After The Putra Heights Fire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The gas line fire at Putra Heights on 1 April was scary, but the incident also brought out the best in Malaysians, as people from all walks of life immediately banded together to help the victims.

If you need a reminder that there’s still kindness in the world, here’s a compilation of how people are helping the victims in any way they can.

1. Firemen rescued scared pets and stray animals

The fire injured and frightened both pets and stray animals in the area. Videos showed firefighters and rescuers giving animals water and comforting them with gentle pets. The injured animals were also taken to animal clinics willing to care for them, such as Yeoh Veterinary Clinic in Taman Mega. Some of the rescued pets included rabbits and guinea pigs.

2. Pakistani men swam across the river to help victims

A TikTok video showed two Pakistani men jumping into the river to swim across and help victims. A netizen claimed they saved their sister, who was holding a baby, along with two children. In another clip, the group of men also ensured victims received first aid support.

3. Places of worship opened their doors to all races

The Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple along Jalan Putra Harmoni, the nearest to the blast site, became a temporary shelter for victims, including the wounded. As more people arrived for aid, it transformed into an emergency relief centre, with police and paramedics at the scene.

Muslim residents and rescue workers were also allowed a space to perform their prayers inside the temple compound.

The nearby Masjid Putra Heights was also turned into a temporary relief centre while Masjid Al-Falah USJ in Subang also opened its doors to house more victims.

4. A man opened up his home to house victims temporarily

A 44-year-old man in USJ26 welcomed victims into his home, saying his family is used to helping others, so “it was not a big deal at all.” His wife prepared a hearty meal of ketupat, lemang, and curry for around 20 victims.

His brother helped transport wounded victims to a nearby clinic or hospitals for serious injuries.

5. Organisations and ministries chipped in with what they could

The Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers helped set up tents at relief centres like Masjid Putra Heights and helped victims register with the Social Welfare Department.

They also provided emotional support where they could. The volunteers also helped transport wheelchairs and beds to the centre.

Meanwhile, the National Registration Department (NRD) set up counters to help victims who have lost their personal documents such as MyKads (NRIC).

The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development also deployed counsellors from the National Welfare Foundation to offer psychological support.

In addition, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) set up mobile booths to help those who lost their transport documentation such as vehicle registration certificates, driver’s licenses, and road tax.

At the relief centres housing victims, some brands and companies were seen giving out free food and beverages.

Petronas Gas sponsored nasi kandar while Zus Coffee donated a total of 400 bottles of Buttercreme and Kopitiam Latte to Putra Heights Mosque Relief Centre, including another 1368 sachets of NGUPI White Coffee, Kopi Cham, Kopi O, and Kopi Coklat.

Other organisations spotted by TRP sponsoring food and beverages at the relief centres include Mydin, McDonald’s, Sime Darby, Caring Pharmacy, Econsave, and Nestle.

SHS Group Builders is offering free cleaning services for affected homes and home repair services at cost price.

The Selangor SPCA set up an Animal Relief Post behind the Dewan Camelia relief centre to assist pets and pet owners.

SPCA is also providing emergency pet food supplies, basic first aid for pets, and more. Pet owners who need help locating missing pets are advised to reach out to them as well.

They have moved the base of operations to Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple.

Additionally, the Malaysia Animal Association is offering free pet care services to affected pet owners for 7 days until Tuesday, 8 April.

Perbadanan Wakaf Selangor will assist victims in preparing back-to-school necessities while Pertubuhan Suara Anak Selangor (SUARA) is organising a donation drive for essential items like dry canned food, toiletries, sanitary pads, and more.

To donate, please contact Angkatan Muda Keadilan Selangor vice youth chief Ruben Raj at +6011-2353 9343 for more details.

6. The government and Petronas are offering immediate aid

On 1 April, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) would be providing immediate compensation to victims of the fire.

Owners whose houses were completely damaged will be given RM5,000 to cover temporary lodging expenses. Those with partially damaged homes will be given RM2,500 financial aid as well.

In addition, the Ministry of Education is providing RM1,000 each to 107 staff, teachers, and students affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, Puchong MP, Yeo Bee Yin, said every homeowner within the Puchong Parliamentary Constituency who is experiencing total loss from the fire will receive RM1,000 while those experiencing partial losses are entitled to a RM500 contribution.

The Federal Government, State Governments, and Petronas will be also repairing and replacing damaged properties.

7. Insurance companies stepped up to help

Malaysia’s general insurance industry, led by Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM), has mobilised efforts to expedite claims processing and provide immediate support to affected policyholders through various channels.

The coverage framework includes multiple insurance types such as basic Fire Damage Coverage, comprehensive Homeowners (HO/HH) Policies, Medical Health Insurance, Personal Accident Policy, and Comprehensive Motor Insurance.

Insurance companies like Etiqa, Takaful Malaysia, and Zurich announced on their respective Facebook pages that they would assist victims with claims processing.

8. Chery and Carro lend cars to victims

Chinese electric car maker Chery is lending 50 cars to affected Putra Heights residents since the fire wiped out many cars. Selangor Executive Councillor Ng Sze Han said the cars can be used to get to work and send kids to school for the time being.

The application to borrow Chery cars under the Emergency Vehicle Program can be completed by filling out the Google Form here.

Carro is also loaning 30 vehicles to assist victims. The online automotive marketplace company will be working closely with the offices of the Ministry of Transport Anthony Loke and Selangor State Exco for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han and local authorities to coordinate all relief efforts.

9. THONEH offers free eye care for fire victims

The Tun Hussein Onn National Eye Hospital (THONEH) is offering free eye care services for victims. Those who are suffering from eye irritation or redness, a burning sensation, or blurry vision are advised to seek help at THONEH.

