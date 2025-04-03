CIDB Retracts Statement, Pledges Full Support For Putra Heights Explosion Probe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has retracted a statement it made earlier regarding the gas pipeline explosion that rocked Putra Heights on Wednesday, New Straits Times reported.

The initial statement, issued on the evening of 2 March, claimed that no construction works had been carried out at the blast site on the day of the incident.

According to the original release, preliminary investigations indicated that the development project linked to the explosion was actually located around 30 meters away from the site.

However, CIDB has now retracted this statement, clarifying that investigations are still underway and involve multiple authorities.

In the retraction statement issued, CIDB expressed regret for any confusion or concern caused, especially among the residents affected by the explosion.

“We understand the difficulties faced and are working to ensure that the issue is handled with integrity and transparency,” the board stated.

As the national body overseeing the construction industry, CIDB pledged to fully support the ongoing investigation. It also emphasized its commitment to upholding security standards and regulations, vowing that any violations would result in appropriate actions without exception.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the national construction industry operates at the highest standards for the safety, well-being, and interest of all parties,” CIDB stated.

The situation is still developing, and residents are urged to stay tuned for further updates as investigations continue.

